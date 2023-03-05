Yes, the headline's a trick question. Publishers updating older works so that they can sell them to modern audiences is all-caps capitalism. The anti-woke brigade cries "censorship" because they don't understand the First Amendment and they also resent that there's a limited market for offensive material, especially for media aimed at kids.

However, what people consider "offensive" is hardly objective. It's never been! Join us for a fun, well-researched discussion at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET!

