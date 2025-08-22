Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
4h

Quick note on that painting, which knocked me flat when I saw it — presented with only the barest acquisition information — on the African American History museum's website, in a section on slavery in the colonies.

https://www.searchablemuseum.com/the-chesapeake-making-race/

I really haven't been able to find much about it either, but as I mention in the caption, it's also featured prominently in Encyclopedia Virginia's entry on sexual exploitation of enslaved people, which is itself an amazing, disheartening read.

https://encyclopediavirginia.org/entries/sexual-exploitation-of-the-enslaved/

But also ALSO, that essay includes this amazing excerpt from the diary of Mary Boykin Chesnut, whose writing was a big part of Ken Burns's "The Civil War." Writing about just how common plantation owners' rapes of enslaved women were, she said:

“Like the patriarchs of old our men live all in one house with their wives and their concubines, and the mulattoes one sees in every family exactly resemble the white children—and every lady tells you who is the father of all the mulatto children in everybody’s household, but those in her own she seems to think drop from the clouds, or pretends so to think.”

Satire and wit went for the jugular back then.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Marcie Jones's avatar
Marcie Jones
5h

That painting, wow

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
892 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture