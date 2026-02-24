Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Tonight is President Epstein Files’s State of the Union. You won’t be watching it, neither will we. There’s an alternate event, though, with a bunch of senators and congressmen on the National Mall, hosted by Katie Phang and Joy Reid, so we’ll put up the livestream for that. Think of it as the Bad Bunny State of the Union, as opposed to the one for perverts that will happen inside the Capitol. [People’s State of the Union]

Speaking of, look at that feeble old bitch whining about how low his poll numbers are, while lying and saying they’re not as low as they are. He says he’s at 40 percent. No, he is not, he’s at 36, and only 19 percent strongly support him in the latest CNN poll. 19 percent strong support. [CNN]

This video is fun, though, because he comes close to admitting how much everybody hates him. “It just amazes me that there’s not more support out there.” Then his self-protective defense mechanisms kick in and he starts babbling that he has majority silent support, and fantasizing that actually he won 85 million votes in the election. (He did not.)

Again, 36 percent. 19 percent strong support. That means almost fully half of his support is like “Yeah sure whatever, but dude hasn’t gotten my dick hard in a looooong time.”

Have a fun State of the Union, loser!

It’s been four years since Russia invaded Ukraine unprovoked. It’s amazing the war is still happening — especially since Dictator On Day One was gonna Dictate That War Over On Day One! (he has ended zero wars) — but that’s a testament to Ukraine’s strength and Russia’s weakness. A lot of people are making observations like these right now:

Did you know Corey Lewandowski didn’t just fire a pilot because they forgot his alleged sidepiece’s blanky, he literally STORMED THE COCKPIT IN FLIGHT, JUST AFTER TAKEOFF? Later he fired the pilot over WHERE IS MY ALLEGED SIDEPIECE’S BLANKY! [Reuters]

Blueprints for Trump’s planned concentration camp in Social Circle, Georgia, just dropped. What do they remind us of, class?

Related: Uhhhhh, have y’all heard about the ICE whistleblower?

Secretary Shitfaced Pete Hegseth is extremely angry with Anthropic, maker of the AI tool Claude, which is the only one installed on Pentagon systems, the one that is the most useful for the work the Pentagon does. BUT Anthropic won’t go full Hitler Handmaid’s Tale 1984 Fascist, and that is why Shitfaced is so mad. “Claude is the only AI model available in the military’s classified systems, and the most capable model for sensitive defense and intelligence work. The Pentagon doesn’t want to lose access to Claude but is furious with Anthropic for refusing to lift its safeguards entirely. Anthropic is willing to loosen its usage restrictions, but wants to wall off two areas: the mass surveillance of Americans, and the development of weapons that fire without human involvement.” Yes, that is what Shitfaced is mad about. So now Shitfaced has summoned the CEO of Anthropic to yell at him for refusing to go full Nazi. [Axios]

Attorney General Judge Boxwine is ready to forget this whole thing ever happened, by which we mean the thing where she tried to indict members of Congress for reading the law out loud and zero (0) grand jurors were able to keep from laughing in her stupid fucking face and telling her no. [NBC News]

Speaking of unbelievably stupid judges, Aileen Cannon ruled yesterday that Jack Smith’s report on Donald Trump’s classified document-stealing traitor crimes MAY NEVER BE RELEASED EVER. That must be some blow-you-fucking-down treason Jack Smith found, we reckon! [Politico]

But really fuck the US men’s hockey team. Glad you got gold or whatever — we guess — but laughing with the misogynist pig president while he mocks the idea of having to invite the also-gold-winning women’s hockey team to the White House? Guess you boys get your teeth knocked out so you can suck a fascist’s dick harder. Meanwhile, the US hockey women have said a resounding fuck off to the courtesy invitation extended to them by the White House. Busy that day, busy every day. US Women’s hockey? The actual heroes. [NBC News]

Y’all know I love the Olympics, so you BETTER BE KNOWIN’ that I wrote a whole thing at the Moral High Ground about how Woke Bitches Win Gold — to steal Amber Glenn’s quote — while MAGA remain a bunch of inveterate fucking losers. GET THEE THERE AND SUBSCRIBE. [The Moral High Ground]

Dave Zirin and Jules Boykoff have an excellent piece, speaking of, on “the underbelly of the US hockey victory.” Key lines. “Unlike other US Olympians speaking out against this regime, men’s hockey players chose to be lickspittles. […] The real Olympic heroes are the athletes who won’t—as the right-wing noise machine blared—’shut up and ski.’” [The Nation]

And speaking of the lazy dumbfuck FBI director the US men’s hockey creeps decided to make feel VERY SPECIAL the other day, this is a good post:

Here are some Tennessee Republicans who really want to impose the death penalty on women who have abortions.

Have you ever seen a more inbred-looking cohort in your life? Anyway, read Qasim Rashid, who has a particular message for the way MEN need to speak out against this shit that’s happening in Tennessee right the fuck now. [Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid]

Honestly, fuck Gavin Newsom for this kind of shit:

Brandi Carlile said some SHIT to Rolling Stone after her show in Minneapolis the other night, damn. About Trump supporters:

So, you got fucking scammed. We’re living in a scammy time. That’s what people do. You can’t even pick up your phone without getting scammed. Doesn’t mean you have to double down. It doesn’t mean you have to pay for the fucking vacuum cleaner. And I just think there are a whole lot of people out there right now feeling duped and feeling ashamed and embarrassed. What they need to feel is angry. They need to get mad and change their minds. Get past the embarrassment, get past the shame that we got duped by a con artist. Get mad enough to change your mind.

Much more where that came from. [Rolling Stone]

Here’s an old(er) song from Brandi, I say it all the time, but I have been listening to her forever, and I am beyond thrilled that she’s one of the biggest stars in the world now. Nobody deserves the success more.

Here’s Jimmy making fun of Trump and Kash Patel and Brendan Carr and everything else, from last night’s monologue:

Hey, if you’re having a blizzard, or you had one, stay warm, OK? Remember, ice is slippery, and you can’t just run out there like an asshole, because you’ll fall. That’s the thing about how ice is. Now you know.

More stories when we have some.

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?