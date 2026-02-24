Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Buttercream knows how experience snow (hed gif info). https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/buttercream-sleds-in-central-park

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8ccb4d57-8800-422b-b0d6-587922c0a22d

Stay safe out there, snowbound friends.

Reply
Share
10 replies
FukuiSanYesOta's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta
30mEdited

Pam Blondi: As we release more unredacted Epstein documentation, the DOJ is proud to announce the formation of the Presidential Exoneration Department Overview which will show once and for all that the President ...

[off-camera shouting]

Blondi: What?

[off-camera shouting]

Blondi: What's an acronym?

[off-camera talk]

Blondi: and it has been renamed the Realistic And Presidential Exoneration ...

[off-camera YELLING]

Blondi: and DOW 49,000. Thank you.

Reply
Share
4 replies
201 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture