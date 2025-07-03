Wonkette

Doktor Zoom
39m

Don't tell anyone in the administration, but USAID's Flickr account is still up.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/usaid_images/albums/

A lot of the albums are just diplomatic meetings and previous USAID directors seeing cool stuff being done in developing nations. But go ahead and scroll through to find the photo contests, like this one on USAID's Democracy, (human) Rights, and Governance partnerships:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/usaid_images/albums/72177720320378603/with/53999558225

Or this contest for photos from the agency's NGO partners, where I grabbed the top photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/usaid_images/albums/72177720319567756/with/53927280785

I tell you, some of those photos made me cry, especially thinking of all that's being lost.

Chris Martin
1h

giving away all that soft power to China to own the libs! I am ashamed and furious about what this country has become.

