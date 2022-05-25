As the sun rises over Wednesday, we awaken to the latest updates from America's weekly high-casualty mass shooting. This time it was in Uvalde, Texas, an hour west of San Antonio, and at this point, the number of victims is 21. This time it happened at an elementary school, so 19 of those were children, and two were teachers.

President Joe Biden wanted to know last night, "Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looked up from the carnage being inflicted on his own nation by Russia long enough to say that it was "terrible, to have victims of shooters in peaceful time." He also tweeted condolences more sincere than anything any American Republican has ever said about a mass shooting while cashing their blood money check from the NRA. (More on that in a second.)

Chris Murphy, the Democratic senator from Connecticut who has been begging for Congress to do something about guns ever since the Sandy Hook massacre in his state where all those kids in school were murdered by guns, gave his usual impassioned floor speech demanding to know when we're going to do something. GOP Senator Ted Cruz, the senator from the state where the 19 kids were murdered at once yesterday, was appalled that Democrats were making this bloody massacre of children about guns:

“Inevitably when there's a murderer of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens,” Cruz said.

Weird how Republicans just don't care as much when it's real kids dying, instead of the Caucasian zygotes they all fetishize so much.

In response, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego had some choice words for Cruz:

In case you can't read that, it's "Fuck you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless." And it's "Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer."

Gallego also had choice words for Darrell Issa, who was stupid enough to actually tweet "thoughts and prayers," as if that's anything more than a punchline in American society, and for Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who just like her Republican colleagues was "heartbroken and horrified" by the shooting, but we are certain won't do anything about the filibuster to make real gun reform happen. It was weird how her tweet was virtually identical to the Republicans' tweets, though. We guess "heartbroken and horrified" is the new "thoughts and prayers." Somebody should tell Darrell Issa.

Cruz, of course, is scheduled to talk to a big NRA hootenanny gun orgy this weekend in Houston, as are Donald Trump and Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who is obviously also heartbroken and horrified and thoughts and prayers and go fuck yourself Greg Abbott.

We're starting to learn about the gunman, and if you want to read about that, feel free. All we'll say is that it's not immediately clear that ideologies espoused by people like Tucker Carlson were involved, and we are sure the Fox News is relieved to have a break from the scrutiny, at least until next time a mass shooter kills people because they're angry they're getting "replaced" by non-white people.

And there will be a next time. Because there always is. Because on this count and so many others, America is a failed state, unable to do anything to fix it, because we still treat Republicans like a valid political party instead of as an anti-American insurgency hellbent on destroying the country for the sake of retaining power for itself, its propaganda arms, its NRA buddies, and its small-dicked insurrectionist white supremacist fan boy base. As long as this party, which can't win the popular vote in a presidential election to save its life, is allowed to govern over the rest of us, is allowed to block legislation, then nothing will ever change.

So 19 more children and two more teachers have been murdered because that's what happens in America. Tell the thoughts and prayers people to go fuck themselves wherever you see them, if they're not doing anything to fix it.

Here's Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr screaming about it after their playoffs game last night. He will help you channel your rage.

