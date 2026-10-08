In case you haven’t heard, on Monday United States President Donald Trump gave a “speech,” which is in quotation marks because his speeches are basically just the unconnected ramblings of an old sundowning crank on a cocktail of God only knows what, and said some very interesting things in Nebraska about major regions in Southern California, one of which happens to be the one in which I live!

“I want to see a tremendous victory. You want to see a tremendous victory because it verifies all the things we did. And again, remember, with the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe. “They can take out a city. Let them take, let them take out Los Angeles; let them take out San Diego. That’s — this is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon. It’s essentially almost over with.”

This caused absolute glee among the trashy, unwashed racists attending Trump’s speech, of course, because they are this nation’s dumbfucks and suckers. If Trump was talking about high gas prices being a small price to pay to keep San Diego and Hell Lay from getting the nucleared, and sure he probably was, and so fucking what because fuck that guy? Then his idiots should probably not have hooted and hollered and fucked their mothers about what a great mitzvah Iran would be doing in wiping two awesome Californian cities off the map!

Unless you prefer PayPal?

But it caused a different sort of glee here in California, among local elected officials, who have been keeping the story going all week long as they release statements condemning what he said!

“We can disagree with each other, but at the end of the day, a President’s first duty is to bring Americans together and to protect every one of us,” said Terra Lawson-Remer, who chairs the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. “When the commander in chief talks about San Diego being ‘taken out’ by other countries with whom we’re at war, he is not fit to lead,” she said. “Trump is a traitor to our security, to our values and to our country.”

A bunch of other electeds took to social media to proffer similar sentiments:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that Trump’s “statements against our city are dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety… The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives.”

And the state officials had something to say, too:

Even a Republican got in on the action! Jim Desmond, who is running in San Diego County for a seat most recently vacated by extremely nasty piece of work Darrell Issa, took to the socials to have some words for Trump!

“I vehemently disagree with President Trump’s comments,” he wrote on Twitter, or X, or whatever the fuck. “America must stand up to Iran and defend our interests, but the first responsibility of our Commander in Chief is to protect the American people and our homeland.



”As a Navy veteran, I served to protect Americans, not write off American cities as an acceptable price of war. Our job is to keep Americans safe, stand up to our enemies, and make sure a threat like that never becomes reality. No American city is expendable, and no American family should ever be treated as collateral damage.”

Naturally, the White House is gaslighting with all their might, as though we are tiny babies who were all born yesterday and haven’t heard the dumbfucks farting out their conspiracy theories about “librul California” or whatever all this time, saying that the “media freakout” is “not rooted in reality.”

That’s right, the Trump White House, which shoehorned its way into power twice by triangulating racism and misogyny with all the conspiracy theories and weaponized disinformation narratives it could use, is very predictably blaming the media for accurately reporting what the president said.

Unfortunately for them, they have not had any credibility in a very long time, on account of all the bullshit they spread, so we don’t really need to listen to anything else they say on this matter.

Trump “revisited the controversy,” as the coverage would have it, on Wednesday. I love how they cover it that way, as though he isn’t just opening his mouth and vomiting out streams of sundowning consciousness instead of saying cogent thoughts that he thinks. Don’t worry guys, he cleared it right up!

“I said it the other day. ‘Let them hit a missile into San Diego or Los Angeles on the way. Let them hit.’ You want to see a horror show? You want to see problems?” Trump told the Texas crowd on Wednesday. “Let them hit San Diego. Let them hit Los Angeles if you want to see some bad things happen. You want to see a country that would be in free fall? We’re not going to let that happen,” he added. “We protect our cities. We protect our country. We’re not letting that happen.”

Oh okay, sure thing pal!

There was no update on whether the crowd cheered this one, too, but the story did note that he was heckled by protesters, who — despite what the Trump White House would have you think — were exercising their First Amendment rights.

Anyway, I’ve been getting emails and calls all week long, as the news filters back to friends and family out of state, asking if I am concerned about an Iranian attack on my house, specifically.

The answer is no! First of all, Trump’s “Russia, if you’re listening” days, much like the days of his having a normal human neck, are long over.

Second, I have never felt particularly threatened by Iran, nor do I have any issue with Iranians, and in fact it causes me great distress every single day that Iranians are getting killed by absolute fucking dipshit moron wingnuts, in my name, as an American! I never asked for that, and I do not want it, and in fact I stand against it in every possible way!

There is one particular government, however, that I do feel threatened by, which not only is hostile to me personally, and has caused me all sorts of problems for many years, and which has, in fact, actually fired fucking missiles at San Diego in the very recent past and fucked up one of our major freeways, causing an enormous amount of damage to our economy for no good reason.

That government is, of course, the Trump administration, which is much more dangerous to me, personally, than Iran.

I don’t see Iranian chucklefucks cheering on bombing my city, either. Just MAGA!

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