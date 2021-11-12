Between vaccine mandates and the seemingly endless barrage of anti-vaccine misinformation, it's hardly surprising that there are a lot of people out there who got the vaccine despite not wanting to get it, or who got the vaccine and then decided they never should have gotten it in the first place. It is also hardly surprising that various bad actors, particularly those who wish to make a name for themselves, have come out with "vaccine detoxes" claiming to rid people of various non-existent toxins and also Bill Gates' Mark of the Beast microchip.

There have been many since the beginning — frequently involving n-acetylcysteine (NAC) and zinc, pine needle tea and various Dr. Snakeoil's Protocols. The anti-vaxxers love to call everything they do a "protocol," as they think it sounds more official and sciencey.

Recently, one such "protocol" has taken the Tik-Tok anti-vaxxernet by storm — a "detox bath" that the completely batshit Dr. Carrie Madej claims can rid the body not only of the "toxins" in the vaccine, but also the nanotechnology. The bath involves Epsom salt, baking soda, Bentonite clay (AKA the Aztec Secret Healing Mask I do every other week), and, of course, Borax.

This is far from the first time that mask has gone viral on TikTok, but it's certainly the weirdest.

Ben Collins reports at NBC:

The ingredients in the bath are mostly not harmful, although the supposed benefits attached to them are entirely fictional. Baking soda and epsom salts, she falsely claims, will provide a "radiation detox" to remove radiation Madej falsely believes is activated by the vaccine. Bentonite clay will add a "major pull of poison," she says, based on a mistaken idea in anti-vaccine communities that toxins can be removed from the body with certain therapies.



Then, she recommends adding in one cup of borax, a cleaning agent that's been banned as a food additive by the Food and Drug Administration, to "take nanotechnologies out of you."

Borax is a very common ingredient in many extremely messed up and very bad for you "alternative therapies" for autism and Morgellons (a form of delusional parasitosis in which people believe that they are covered in sores containing "fibers"), and it really, really, really is not a thing you should have anywhere near your skin or in your body. You definitely should not ingest it, as many "protocols" suggest, as it can make you very, very sick.

The whole bath itself is not original. It's one of the many "detox" baths that people who believe they have Morgellons promote, right down to the idea of the Borax taking "nanotechnologies out of you." In that case, the nanotechnologies are the fibers, in this case they are either Bill Gates' Mark of the Beastchip or, as Dr. Madej has previously claimed, a "liquified computing system" that people are being injected with via the vaccine. We picture this:

One person on the Bitchute upload of the video even specifically said that another protocol should lead to seeing moving threads come out of your body.

If in the shower, you use antibacterial soap and enough water to make a paste; let sit on 5 min. When you are dry, you can put rubbing alcohol on the affected area. You will see these moving threads coming out of your body. Smother with a thick lotion and they die. repeat until feel better.

Dr. Madej also claims that the vaccines contain functionally immortal "live parasitic agents"similar to freshwater polyp hydra vulgaris. Fellow believers in this theory also claim that vaccines include "graphene oxide" meant to feed the eggs so they can grow and, I guess, turn us all into pod people or some shit. There is, however, no"graphene oxide" in the vaccines.

This is also one reason why they claim we don't want them to take Ivermectin — not because it doesn't work, but because it will kill the parasite we are so eager to see grow inside people's bodies.

As damaging as misinformation can sometimes be, this could be extremely useful misinformation. If people think they can get the vaccine to satisfy mandates and then rid themselves of it (and the attendant microchips and immortal parasites) with some shit from the drug store? I say we encourage it (minus the Borax!). Worst thing that can happen to them is that they'll just have super clear pores.

