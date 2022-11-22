Naomi Biden, elder sibling to Hunter Biden’s laptop, got married this weekend at the White House, and the Biden family told the media to go press itself. This was a private event where only family and close friends could enjoy the usual wedding-related tedium.

The media’s still big mad about this. It’s as if they’re all Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty who freaked out when she wasn’t invited to a party. Ashley Parker, senior national political correspondent at the Washington Post , was ready to drop a curse on everyone’s heads when she learned that Vogue was at the wedding (they weren't) but NOT HER. She is a serious person at a newspaper with words on pages and everything.

“I spent four years covering the Trump WH and two years covering the Biden WH. What’s fascinating is that they both lie, albeit in v different ways. Trump team was shameless, whereas Biden team is too cute by half.” — Ashley Parker (@Ashley Parker) 1669130767

Katie Rogers at the New York Times whined, "I had reporting in Oct about Vogue being tapped to cover this and I was waved off. Official explanation is that Voguewasn’t there the day of. Loophole = the family staged a 'wedding at the WH' shoot beforehand. ‘Private' per @PressSec = not for the White House press corps.”

This is not a loophole. It’s what happened. The Vogue shoot wasn’t at the actual wedding itself. It was there several days earlier. Rogers might need a refresher on “loopholes” before she makes any deals with genies.

Parker went well past whining, though, and landed in silly town. She said, "I spent four years covering the Trump WH and two years covering the Biden WH. What’s fascinating is that they both lie, albeit in very different ways. Trump team was shameless, whereas Biden team is too cute by half.”

Donald Trump lied about COVID-19, which killed people, and the 2020 presidential election, which undermined democracy and led to a violent attack on the Capitol where people died. (This is by no means an exhaustive list of Trump lies.) Joe Biden might’ve misled the press about the his granddaughter’s wedding — and didn't. Does Parker suffer from acute Amelia Bedelia syndrome? She takes everything literally and can’t comprehend subtlety? All lies are equal! So, when Andrew Garfield said he wasn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home so he wouldn’t spoil the surprise for audiences, Parker considers that no different from Elizabeth Holmes claiming her innovative blood-testing technology was real.

Parker did follow up her tantrum tweet with this clarification: "TO BE CLEAR: Not all lies are created equal and the magnitude, frequency and audacity is certainly different.” Duh. "But the Biden WH, for ex, has also waived (sic) us off correct reporting about Biden's SCOTUS pick, his Egypt trip, attendees in private meetings, etc.”

This is all standard presidential stuff pre-Trump. She’s free to object but what she can’t do is directly compare Biden to former President Gaslight.

“"The wedding of Naomi Biden and Peter is a private one. The family — it’s a family event. And Naomi and Peter have asked that their wedding be closed to the media, and we are respecting their wishes." @PressSec, last week https: //t.co/NBrqTJwfbi” — Seung Min Kim (@Seung Min Kim) 1669129433

White House reporter Seung Min Kim snarkily responded to the Voguearticle (with a smashing photo of Jill and Naomi Biden), "'The wedding of Naomi Biden and Peter is a private one. The family — it’s a family event. And Naomi and Peter have asked that their wedding be closed to the media, and we are respecting their wishes.’ @PressSec , last week.”

The wedding itself was private. Also, it’s revealing that the White House press can’t distinguish between whatever it is they do and fucking Vogue magazine. If the average couple won a free Vogue magazine photo shoot at their wedding, they’d celebrate! But if they heard the White House press corps were showing up, they’d worry about their loudmouthed uncle and tipsy aunt. It’s a level of stress you don’t need, and there is no compelling public need to burden Naomi Biden’s wedding this way.

You’ll notice that the reporters have targeted their contempt directly at White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was called out about the wedding during today’s press briefing.

“KJP was asked about wedding-gate during the White House press briefing” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1669142979

Jean-Pierre once again explained to these dummies that Naomi Biden’s wedding was not a national security matter and Vogue magazine did not actually attend the wedding. This is all very clear, but I presume the media will complain about it for the rest of Joe Biden’s term. The incoming Republican House majority might even add “wedding loopholes” to its inevitable articles of impeachment. We all know Marjorie Taylor Greene has been snubbed from weddings.

