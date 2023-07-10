Donald Trump and the sycophants who collect his bathwater and keep it in vials on their necklaces are fans of saying Trump would end Russia's war against Ukraine in 24 hours. Of course what he and they mean by that is that he would completely abandon Ukraine, withhold all aid, and order them to enjoy being conquered by Russia. Trump has been on the enemy's side in this since the beginning, obviously.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat down with ABC News's Martha Raddatz, and he took the opportunity to mock Trump for always saying that.

www.youtube.com

“It seems to me that the sole desire to bring the war to an end is beautiful. But this desire should be based on some real-life experience. Well, it looks as if Donald Trump had already these 24 hours once in his time. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war, and as I assume, he had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities. If we are talking about ending the war at the cost of Ukraine, in other words to make us give up our territories, well, I think, in this way, Biden could have brought it to an end even in five minutes, but we would not agree.”

If we are talking about ending the war at the cost of Ukraine, in other words to make us give our territories. Yeah, sure dipshit, if Joe Biden was a Russia-fellating traitor like Donald Trump he could do that in five minutes. How impressive.

Zelenskyy once again stated for the record that his position is that Ukraine gives up absolutely no territory.

Trump Has Genius Plan To End Russia/Ukraine War, It Is Give Putin Everything He Wants And F*ck Ukraine

When Zelenskyy said Trump had already had the opportunity to put his 24-hour plan into action, he was correct. Russia's evil genocidal war against Ukraine didn't start in 2022. Vladimir Putin originally started his unprovoked war against Ukraine in 2014, when he seized Crimea. It was indeed within that context that Trump tried to extort Zelenskyy and force him to help steal the 2020 American election for Trump. He wanted Zelenskyy to make a big international announcement of fake investigations into the Bidens for fake Ukrainian crimes. And in furtherance of that, Trump withheld desperately necessary military aid from Ukraine.

It's a wonder that was once difficult to explain to people, during Trump's first impeachment. It's all so obviously in everyone's face now.

Trump's Ukraine 'Transcript' Is Real, And It Is BUGF*CK

We Need To Talk More About The 'Deliverable' Trump Wanted From Ukraine

Anything Trump says he would do regarding Russia's war on Ukraine has to be viewed in context of what he's already done regarding Russia's war on Ukraine. We know with 100 percent accuracy — and so does Zelenskyy — what would be at stake if Trump were somehow able to beg, borrow or steal his way back into the presidency in 2024, or if Putin stole it for him. Russia is obviously desperate for that result.

It's tempting to hope that Trump is way too "in prison" to become president again next November. And he might be, or he might be well on his way to prison and so damaged that Joe Biden is re-elected in a landslide of comic proportions. (That second possibility, we think, is becoming increasingly likely, as it's looking pretty clear that old Sad Meatballs DeSantis doesn't have what it takes to muster a real challenge to Trump. Could Republicans possibly shoot themselves in the dicks that much in 2024? LOL of course.)

But we have to plan for every eventuality and make damn certain Trump doesn't have any chance, not just for America but for all our allies.

Here's Timothy Snyder talking to Lawrence O'Donnell about Trump's "24 hour" bullshit back in June.

www.youtube.com

[h/t JoeMyGod ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?