Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a speech today in Tallahassee, Florida, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade , which the Samuel Alito Supreme Court overturned last year. Forced-birth zealots are eagerly restricting reproductive freedom across the nation, and Harris will read Republicans for filth.

The New York Times reports:

In her speech on Sunday, she is expected to call for national legislation to protect reproductive rights, even though President Biden has said repeatedly that the Senate lacks the votes to do so. She is also expected to highlight the executive action Mr. Biden signed last summer , with provisions that include defending patients’ right to travel across state lines to receive medical care and issuing guidance to retail pharmacies.

It's not a coincidence that Harris will speak in Florida, where she's not likely to receive a warm welcome from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida Republicans have banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and are considering changing the timeline to 12 weeks, which isn't based on any emerging science just typical rightwing cruelty.

Harris's speech is scheduled to air at 12: 10 p.m. Eastern. You can watch down below.

www.youtube.com

Robyn and I will catch you later for this week's live chat at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?