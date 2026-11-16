Wonkette

Wonkette

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Snarfyguy's avatar
Snarfyguy
4h

OT now, but wait, where's the whole part about Sean Duffy's son-in-law getting a fat donation for his congressional run from some AI company and then the FAA turning around and giving that very company a no-bid contract to provide the very thing that failed?

Have I got that right, or no?

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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
3h

Looks like it will be Senator Mary Peltola of Alaska. MSNOW is calling it. I'll wait for AP.

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