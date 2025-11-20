OMG, Naaadja is doing this to me RIGHT NOW, I cannot get her off my bosom, she just jumps right the fuck back up. Tabs gif by Martini Glambassador!

Good morning pals of mine, it’s time for your tabs!

Gun violence is … dropping sharply???? Well who would have fuckin thunk it! (The Trace)

This is both a happy read and a happy headline: “Zoomer Men Say The Stove Is Quite Hot, Actually.” (Bad Faith Times)

That’s two Nice Times in a row, I don’t know WHAT has got into me!

As much as I love my husband Shy, whom I met right here in the comments and whom I’m taking TO ROME for our 11th wedding anniversary nine days from today (I will send pictures! Unless I forget!), I would not have married him if he were a gambler. This is from July, but the sports betting in our country is leading to a real, real bad place. (US News)

I’m not even going to read this one about the AI bubble, no thank you. But you probably should! And then we all died. (The American Prospect)

Not Sure How They Deal With Criminals In Your Town, But Round Here We Use A Restorative Justice Process. (The Onion)

Not Sure How They Deal With Criminals In Your Town, But Trump Keeps Pardoning Violent Molesting Lunatics Who Keep Reoffending. (New York Post)

As opposed to the people he’s charging very very very poorly with crimes. Oh Lindsey Halligan, girl, how do you live! (I am out of NYT gift links this month! Have an Archive!)

“I’m ICE, boys.” And then they locked him up. (CBS News) We should lock up all of these people, just to make sure. (404 Media)

New backward B just dropped. Sigh. (Justice Department)

Another woman — mother of a 14-year-old son who shouted “I need you” as he gave her CPR — has died of “pregnant.” (Abortion, Every Day / ProPublica)

So, for a minute, this Republican running for Michigan governor (?) was all like “I met some Muslims in Dearborn and they didn’t try to Sharia me hardly at all, we regret the error.” But he couldn’t get through the whole article without calling the (male I think?) reporter a “fucking lesbian.” Ah, there’s the MAGAs we know and know. (Metro Times)

Harvard is investigating Larry Summers, its former president, for charges of aggravated pig. Summers, by the way, was one of the foremost people attacking former president Claudine Gay, who wasn’t even asking a convicted child trafficker for advice on an affair with one of her mentees, but she is a Black woman. She is not the one of those two people who is still employed by Harvard. (Guardian) What Larry Summers does and doesn’t think is morally bankrupt. (Statistical Modeling)

What if the Texas gerrymander stays blocked and the California one lives? (My money says SCOTUS blocks the California gerrymander for “mean to Latinos.”) That would be pretty pretty pretty good. (Democracy Docket)

Send me your etsys and your ebays and your other crafts and nonsenses for our post-Thanksgiving small business handmade and vintage buying orgy! Send links to everything you’re proud of to rebecca at wonkette dot com.

