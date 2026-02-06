Animal friends! Animal friends! Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning! Here’s what we’re reading today!

Here’s the transcript where now-famous ICE lawyer Julie Le moaned about how fucked the department is, but I think it’s worth saving to send to all those people in comments sections bitching about how ICE is just “doing its job” about ILLEGALS here ILLEGALLY, as the judge points out again and again that most of the people detained are here legally, actually. In fact, says the judge, the “overwhelming majority” are found to be lawfully present. If we all keep pointing it out, like three of them might believe us! (Transcript)

“One officer told me that I ‘had no chance of returning to Minnesota’ and that ‘the best thing for [me] is self-deportation.’ She told me that if I fought my case, I would spend two to three more months here in El Paso. She offered me $2600 to self-deport. I refused. I wanted to talk to my attorney. They didn’t tell me the judge had already ordered my release and return to Minnesota.” (Declaration)

Would you like to know just how much crime ICE and CBP officers commit? I don’t even mean the crimes they do by acting illegally on the job, I mean general everyday crime, in their off-hours. Spoiler, it is all the crime. (Garrett Graff at Doomsday Scenario) Six ICE reforms Graff says would actually make a change. (Doomsday Scenario again) Never gonna stop posting this report on Trump in his first term letting literal murderers out of jail so they could put Abuela inside instead, which came out before the election and SOMEONE SHOULD HAVE LISTENED. (Cato Institute)

New centrist VA Gov Abigail Spanberger coming in hard against ICE. She may stay. (Bolts mag)

Hmmmm. This “anti-ICE” “Antifa member” dude has been arrested for “cyberstalking” and “threats.” (Telling people they should fight ICE.) (Justice) Meanwhile, here’s some other folks whose doors DHS is knocking down for their speech while the “free speech warriors” are very busy with anything else in the whole wide world. (Techdirt)

Since Trump and Mike Johnson are talking about “voter ID” again, here again is the text to the SAVE Act. Reminder! Trump and Mike Johnson want to disenfranchise your mom. (Bill)

Michigan junior Senator Elissa Slotkin tells Judge Jeanine Pirro and AG Pam Bondi they can fuck right off with their investigation into the video she led explaining to US servicemembers that it is mandated by the Uniform Code of Military Conduct that they refuse any illegal orders. (AP)

Perhaps the political press might be a little less fucking gullible and moronic. (Parker Molloy)

Turns out voters don’t like attacking trans people either, which was supposed to be Republicans’ number two issue after Mass Deportations Now, sad! (Erin in the Morning)

They’ve made all the numbers illegal. (NOTUS) And that doesn’t even count that they just deleted the CIA Factbook. (CIA)

Trump administration says stop calling Medgar Evers’s Klansman killer a “racist.” (Mississippi Today)

So we all know that Trump is leading a nihilist suicide/death cult (we first saw it with the COVID denialism but it’s gone on from there), but until now I remained blissfully ignorant about these particular suicide-worshiping memes encouraging young men to kill themselves for the team. Wooof. (I find it helpful to highlight the text as you’re reading if like me you can’t take the white on black print.) Why would they want their young men to want to kill themselves? So they can have a large supply of suicide bombers, of course. (Max Read)

Oh no my precious Bitcoins. (Reuters)

The lottery winner/drug kingpin. It’s so good to have goals. (International Business Times)

For a fantastic way to kick off Black History Month, join your friend ZiggyWiggy Saturday night at 8 p.m. Eastern for this week’s movie, Sinners. It is available with subscription on HBO Max, Hulu, and Prime (with ads). $5.99 in the usual places.

All Wonkette posts are free, always. Feel free to

Share

Wonkette is ad-free and has NO PAYWALL, EVER, because how the hell are we supposed to fight disinformation when we won’t let people read us? If you are holding, and you are able, here is where you may make a one-time or recurring donation in any amount your heart desires. We love you!

Wonkette $ machine!

This is the button for giving us all your extra money (ONLY IF IT IS EXTRA) but with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!