Radley Balko on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's grotesque desire to pardon Daniel Perry for murdering a Black Lives Matter protester. (Substack)



Wait a minute, Mississippi still has an anti-sodomy law, and they're defending it? Well, okay, court says BZZZZZZZZ. (Doe v. Hood)

Folks ("folks") in Franklin, Tennessee trying to outlaw Pride, because what year is this again Jesus Christ. (NBC News) UPDATE: They finally approved it last night. Five-four.

So Tennessee's House speaker doesn't live in his district. Now who's looking into those per diems of his? — Popular Info

How red states are going to war against young people voting, as shown in Tennessee (with some lovely cameos by progressive Christians). — New Yorker

To steal from one of my favorite ever tweets, author unremembered, my childhood self would be very surprised to learn how little quicksand has affected grownup me. On the other hand, it's a very good metaphor for abortion and Republicans right now, Politico .

Those two last items? Youngs and abortion have combined in Wisconsin to un-Scott Walker the state, heart hug emoji! (The Nation)

Well if everyone else is going to pile on the Republicans for their lite-fascist overreach in all of the above, Molly Jong-Fast guesses she will too! — Vanity Fair

Politico goes deeper on that Texas dick Judge Kacsmaryk's mifepristone decision.

Ron DeSantis is trying to do to Florida teachers what Walker did to Wisconsin's. — Hamilton Nolan at In These Times

Elon Musk, the free speechiest! — The Bulwark

Brad Pitt, Mistress of the Dark probably. (Architectural Digest does clickbait now / aggregated from People)

