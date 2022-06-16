HO. LEE. SHIT.

Last week, when it emerged that Ginni Thomas had been using a spambot to email Arizona legislators urging them to overturn the election by clawing back Joe Biden's electoral votes, we kind of shrugged in the Wonkette Seekrit Slack Cave. We are not shrugging this morning over last night's twin scoops from the Washington Post and the New York Times about Mrs. Justice Clarence Thomas and her communications with Trump's coup lawyer John Eastman.

First the Post's Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey and Emma Brown revealed that emails from Ginni Thomas were among those handed over in the final tranche of documents from Chapman University. Eastman “retired” from his gig as a law professor (and former dean!) at Chapman after it emerged that he was the driving force behind the plan to overturn the election by having Vice President Mike Pence reject swing state electors for Biden.

Because Eastman conducted his coup plotting over work email — as one does! — the House January 6 Select Committee subpoenaed Chapman, at which point Eastman sued the committee in the Northern District of California. And N.D. Cal. isn't the federal court in DC, which is no one's idea of fast, even when it's not groaning under the weight of hundreds of January 6 prosecutions. In short order, US District Judge David Carter had dropkicked all of Eastman's stupid arguments about the committee's illegitimacy and ordered him to start coughing up documents. And more importantly, he identified Eastman's maneuvering with Trump to obstruct congressional certification of Biden's electoral win on January 6 as a CRIME, vitiating the attorney-client privilege under the crime-fraud exception .

Eastman has been producing his emails on a rolling basis, dragging his feet to sometimes comical effect. At one point Eastman claimed privilege over an email because the sender was a "potential client," only to have the committee respond that they'd already spoken to sender, who said they were never a potential client and had only contacted Eastman to tell him he had gotten something wrong in his public blarping.

Eastman has clearly been holding back some of the most damning communications, and even made a last ditch effort to get the judge to redact the senders' names. But to no avail, so now the committee has its hands on messages between Ginni Thomas and Eastman, who clerked for her husband at the Supreme Court. As the Post points out, Judge Carter's ruling made reference to three meetings in December with a group of “civic minded citizens of a conservative viewpoint who meet semi-regularly to socialize and discuss issues of public concern" under the aegis of "the group’s high-profile leader."

Whether this leader is Ginni Thomas, a prolific conservative organizer, or whether she was a participant in the group is unclear. What is clear is that Eastman went to the mat to keep the names of the people on these emails redacted, and the court overruled him because "The Select Committee has a substantial interest in these three meetings because the presentations furthered a critical objective of the January 6 plan: to have contested states certify alternate slates of electors for President Trump."

So, make of that one what you will.

Over at the Times , things are even more insane, with Luke Broadwater and Maggie Haberman reporting that Eastman claimed to have insight into internal deliberations at the Supreme Court, and even conspired to gin up public pressure to force the justices to take the wackass lawsuits being lobbed at them by various Krakenheads in an attempt to overturn the election.

“So the odds are not based on the legal merits but an assessment of the justices’ spines, and I understand that there is a heated fight underway,” Eastman wrote on December 24, adding, “For those willing to do their duty, we should help them by giving them a Wisconsin cert petition to add into the mix.”

How would Eastman know about secret deliberations at the Supreme Court? Dunno, but he was in contact with a Supreme Court justice's wife, so let your imagination run wild! (And, we can't help but notice that Chief Justice John Roberts has swung into action to find out who leaked Justice Samuel Alito's murder of Roe , and yet seems unbothered by the efforts of Justice Clarence Thomas's wife to enlist the court in a plot to overturn the election.)

Attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who spearheaded the fake electors scheme in Wisconsin, responded to Eastman that the “odds of action before Jan. 6 will become more favorable if the justices start to fear that there will be ‘wild’ chaos on Jan. 6 unless they rule by then, either way.”

Can we just stop and note for the record how insanely unethical it is for anyone, but particularly a lawyer , to use the threat of violence in the streets to pressure the Supreme Court? These are the same people who pretend that peaceful protestors outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house are a constitutional crisis that needs to be addressed post haste, but the threat of "'wild' chaos" was fine? And coming just five days after Trump invited his insane followers to descend on the Capitol January 6, tweeting "Be there. Will be wild!" this phrasing is probably not an accident.

The Post reports that the committee considered subpoenaing Ginni Thomas when it emerged that she'd been texting with Mark Meadows about the “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”

Oh, ahem, "breaking"!

“NEW: 1/6 Chair Bennie Thompson tells @MZanona & other reporters it is "time" for the committee to bring in Virginia Thomas wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for an interview. When asked when, Thompson said: "Soon".” — Ryan Nobles (@Ryan Nobles) 1655393442

Somebody really ought to get to the bottom of this shit.

[ WaPo / NYT ]

