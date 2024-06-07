Washington Post In Disarray!
The Brits are correct, these tabloid-size headlines are easier to write.
Look, it was fine for Jeff Bezos to have a midlife crisis when it mostly involved him wearing too-tight ugly shirts in public or running off to Burning Man to sit in drum circles and work on macramé, or whatever they do at Burning Man, we don’t know, we don’t suck enough to spend a week burning our skin off in the desert with a bunch of tech moguls microdosing ketamine.
But then Bezos turned to his flagship media property The Washington Post to try and answer a question no one was asking: What would America’s major newspapers look like if America had lost the Revolutionary War and its 21st-century print media was all broadsheets that mostly yell at Meghan Markle?
To answer the question, Bezos hired as publisher a Brit, Will Lewis, who used to work for Rupert Murdoch, and that Brit promptly set about driving off the respected American executive editor, hiring more Brits from the Murdoch journalism empire, losing his own newsroom, and then fucking up the damage control when questioned about all of it by his employees.
Incredible stuff. Maybe for an encore Lewis can retract all the Watergate stories and apologize to Richard Nixon.
Lewis was once involved in the phone-hacking scandal that nearly consumed Murdoch’s media properties in Britain a decade ago, a fact that a) permanently calls into question his journalistic judgment, and b) he would prefer no one in American media notice. To that latter end, NPR media reporter David Folkenflik wrote this week, Lewis tried to bribe him a few months ago when he was writing about the hacking:
At that time, Lewis had just been named publisher and CEO by Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, but had not yet started. In several conversations, Lewis repeatedly — and heatedly —offered to give me an exclusive interview about the Post’s future, as long as I dropped the story about the allegations.
We are not saying quid pro quos never occur in the lofty spaces where various organs of American media interact. But such arrangements are very much frowned upon. If you’re going to try and pull one off, you have to be a lot more subtle.
Now, it is bad enough to lean on a reporter at another media outlet to drop a story about yourself. But leaning on editors and reporters at your own media outlet, the one you were just hired to run that has a hundred-plus years of its own traditions and a building full of people already jumpy about your presence and the future of journalism in general? That’s really fucking dumb.
Nonetheless, it is what Lewis reportedly did. And it appears to have led to the sudden resignation of his paper’s executive editor, as rival paper The New York Times reported this week with barely contained glee:
As part of the ruling, the judge was expected to say whether the plaintiffs could add Mr. Lewis’s name to a list of executives who they argued were involved in a plan to conceal evidence of hacking at the newspapers. Mr. Lewis told Ms. Buzbee the case involving him did not merit coverage, the people said.
When Buzbee resisted, Lewis allegedly called her decision “a lapse in judgment.” The story was still published, but Semafor reported that one of the paper’s top editors told other editors to ignore the story and not promote it in any of the newsletters the paper sends to readers.
The whole incident reportedly freaked Buzbee out, and that in conjunction with Lewis’s decision to demote her by reorganizing the newsroom led to her resignation on Sunday night.
Then Lewis attempted damage control in a Monday meeting in which he told all his reporters that he has to make drastic changes because “people are not reading your stuff.” Later, in an email to Post reporters working on their own story about all the doings at the paper, he referred to Folkenflik as “an activist, not a journalist.”
Needless to say, none of this went over well with his employees, who saw it as Lewis shitting on their work and the work of a fellow reporter, while also letting them know there were going to be some major changes at the paper. Considering the precarity of the industry, Lewis did not exactly do wonders for morale.
Lewis violated what Dan Froomkin this week called “a core doctrine of American journalism: that editors and publishers are not supposed to interfere with their own newsrooms’ coverage of issues in which they have a personal conflict of interest.” And this isn’t his first gig in American journalism! He spent several years as publisher of The Wall Street Journal.
The Washington Post is one of the two or three most important newspapers in the country, and the Rupert Murdoch alum now running it has alienated his newsroom while trying to turn it into a Fleet Street tabloid, apparently.
Oh well. They’ll always have Watergate.
Why not take your Washington Post subscription money and use it to read Wonkette? It’s all the same news, but with profanity.
I'd say the lead "Bloom County" strip is pretty accurate.
It's no accident that the WaPo's owner$ brought in "new" management just in time to enfuckup the election.
The Guardian syncs their articles to wonket:
𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗘𝗢’𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱
𝘐𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘴𝘳𝘰𝘰𝘮, 𝘫𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘬𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘯𝘺𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 “𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘬-𝘰𝘧𝘧 𝘮𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵” 𝘪𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘓𝘦𝘸𝘪𝘴, 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 “𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧-𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘉𝘳𝘪𝘵” 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘴𝘶𝘥𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥-𝘦𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘥, 𝘪𝘯 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘫𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘴 “𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘨𝘶𝘺𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘶𝘱 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘐 𝘢𝘮 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘵”.
𝘓𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘭 𝘉𝘢𝘳𝘣𝘦𝘳, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘍𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘛𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘰𝘳, 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘓𝘦𝘸𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘺 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘨𝘰𝘯𝘦 “𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨” 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘥. “𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘦 – 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘮 – 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘴,” 𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥.
“𝘐𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘨𝘰 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬 𝘢 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘩,” 𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘴𝘳𝘰𝘰𝘮 – 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘸𝘰 “𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘤𝘰𝘢𝘵𝘴” 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯, 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘮𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘧 𝘞𝘢𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢 – 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘧𝘧.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸 𝘰𝘧 𝘓𝘦𝘸𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺 𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘴 𝘢𝘨𝘰 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘮𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘵 𝘢 𝘵𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘓𝘦𝘸𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘣𝘦 “𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥” 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘢𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘥𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵. 𝘞𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘓𝘦𝘸𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘣𝘦 “𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥” – 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘺 – 𝘰𝘳 “𝘉𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥” – 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘬 – 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘫𝘰𝘬𝘦 𝘧𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘭𝘢𝘵. 𝘕𝘰 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘭𝘢𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/article/2024/jun/07/washington-post-new-ceo-leadership