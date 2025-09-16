Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
4hEdited

I've been listening to this. And I think listening to Ka$h is detrimental to my sanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
4h

The whole Trump movement is about making weak men learn how to puff out their chests and tell everyone what macho badasses they are. How is it Patel is the only one who still always looks like a small child struggling not to get in trouble? Is it because he's the only one even dimly aware that he's completely out of his depth?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
718 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture