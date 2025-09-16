Watch Kash Patel NAILING Senate Hearing, Already In Progress!
He's just too good at everything!
I ain’t got time to put words here, this Senate hearing is already in progress! Watch and learn How to FBI Good and Do Other Stuff Good Too!
Subscribe, why not!
I've been listening to this. And I think listening to Ka$h is detrimental to my sanity.
The whole Trump movement is about making weak men learn how to puff out their chests and tell everyone what macho badasses they are. How is it Patel is the only one who still always looks like a small child struggling not to get in trouble? Is it because he's the only one even dimly aware that he's completely out of his depth?