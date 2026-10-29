Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, terrible ones! It’s WONKETTE MEMBERSHIP DRIVE SUBSCRIBE WEEK OR MONTH! We are at 81 new (paid) subscribers, SO CLOSE to our goal of 100 new (paid) subscribers and then you get A PRIZE. And if you are holding extra money, and ONLY if it is extra, feel free to slide it in our pockets! The button below will take any amount you like, one-time or monthly, at Paypal! Wonkette $ machine! Also! A Venmo! Venmo Wonkette all the $$$! Please NEVER send us money if you would have to go without! We love you.

And now we tabs!

Here’s a bit more context on Israel’s election than I had yesterday, because I don’t know jack or shit about Israel. J Street says it looks hopeful, but obviously the question is whether moderate Israelis are prepared to share democracy with Arabs, or not. (NB, my uncle Victor Kovner is on the J Street board.) (J Street)

See, Vivek Ramaswamy had to cut an ad with Amy Acton’s (pedophile-marrying) mother, because Amy Acton had pointed out HIS MOM (helped him with what may have been fraud on his dementia pill), so turn about and all that, don’t we all have moms? LOL :) (Oligarch Watch) Skip this next one if you need to: The man Amy Acton’s mom married, and fled with after he was indicted for raping her pre-teen daughter, had already been indicted for raping his own teenage daughter. I am sorry to everyone except Amy Acton’s mom and dead stepdad and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Oh, more rapes, Trump and Miss Switzerland edition. We’re sure the allegation was in the Epstein Files released by the Justice Department and just nobody noticed. (People mag)

Okay, NO MORE RAPES FOR THE REST OF THESE TABS.

HAHAHAAHAH,

In the summer of 2025, a staffer for Mary Peltola, the Alaska Democrat who was eyeing a run for Senate, received unusual instructions from top campaign aides: Find as many people named Dan Sullivan in Alaska as you can.

Oh no, did a Democratic campaign do a dirty trick? Eat a fuck. (Gift link New York Times) Here’s Jay Kuo on the lawsuit around it (and others). They’re flailing. (Status Kuo)

I know Florida’s Florida, but we really shouldn’t be ignoring Angie Nixon! (New York mag) More Perfect Union took Nixon to the Trumpiest ruralest Trump county, one in which SO MANY people just lost their Medicaid. So how’d it go? (More Perfect Union transcript) Or you can watch the video below!

Hmmmm, Trump’s Big Bullshit Bill didn’t just cut everyone’s Medicaid to pay for millionaires’ tax cuts; it will also shovel millions at large corporations for helping fuck people with new work requirements. They’re getting you both ways! (The American Prospect)

I sure wish this Bulwark post wasn’t paywalled: It discusses in depth Abdul El-Sayed’s Health Department work in both Detroit and Wayne County, and his THRIVE proposals including expanding nationally Michigan’s pilot RxKids program — a UBI for pregnant women and new mothers — as well as Mike Rogers’s wanting to cut the programs that help poor people, like Medicaid. And that’s why Wonkette never has a paywall, ever. Don’t you think more people should be like Wonkette? (The Bulwark)

Here’s some Justice Department shitheads, in a well-reported and straightforward story that makes clear these shitheads are some bullshit. (Gift link New York Times) Here, this one’s funner. (The Fucking News)

Our Liz on the latest charge against James Comey from presumably one of the fuckers in the preceding tab. Is it even stupider than “aggravated seashells”? No, but it’s close. (Public Notice)

Go to jail SOME MORE, James O’Keefe and some other dude! This time you tried to show how “easy” it is to commit voter fraud but instead you proved how hard it is to commit voter fraud, and once again YA INDICTED :D. Mary Moriarty, GIT EM. (Gift link Star Tribune)

What’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent peeing on your leg about today? (Senate Banking Democrats)

Hasan Piker is suing THE FUCK out of CNN conservative doucher Scott Jennings for what sounds like Pretty Actual Malice. (Bloomberg Law)

Do YOU have “suspicious travel patterns”? Are you sure? (ACLU)

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Buy all the books!

Have you subscribed to Wonkette today?

It would be really helpful if you sent Wonkette to some friends!

Share