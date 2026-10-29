Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Your costumed doggo source info, now with extra Halloweeny goodness: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/doggo-dress-up

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/97edd5d6-e5ef-4a1f-b74a-67ffd46f74a5?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

I had such a nice time running into Obama on the street while he was out walking his Jack Russell. We hung out, sitting on a window A/C unit suspended several feet overhead and watched people go by. Then we went back to his place and Michelle introduced me to their little boy, who is toddler age now. They were both surprised that I hadn’t known that they’d had another kid. I offered to babysit, as they were on their way to dinner with some aging, beautiful actress.

Then I woke up. With a smile.

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