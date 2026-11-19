Fuck you. Photo by Andri Aeschlimann on Unsplash

Waymo is having a shitty PR month, which makes my blackened little heart soar. Nothing I love more than bad entities receiving consequences for their actions! And if you ask me (no one ever does, but they totally should), there aren’t many companies that deserve it more than this pet-killing, public-transit-wrecking, road-clogging, anti-democratic techbro vanity project.

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Apparently, they’ve been pulled off our freeways. All of ‘em! First the California DMV yanked them, last week. Then Waymo decided to pull their cars from freeways altogether, doing us all a favor if you haven’t yet had the displeasure of sitting behind one in traffic! They’re saying it’s temporary, but not if I can help it.

Why have they been pulled, you ask? Well, just look at this shit!

And this shit!

They’ve gotten pulled from San Francisco “temporarily” on account of heavy rains, as of this week, because like most Californians, Waymos can’t drive in the rain!

Riders who want to get picked up are now greeted with a message in the app that says “we’re paused for now due to weather” and that service will resume “when road conditions improve and the forecast looks clear.” San Francisco is currently dealing with heavy rain and flooding as the region heads into what forecasters expect could be a record El Niño winter.

Not just San Francisco, friendos.

These things have been rolling onto train and trolley tracks and then not rolling off, and they’re attracted to work zones like moths to bonfires, and there’s no human at the wheel, which means there’s no accountability for when things go badly wrong.

In one incident, three Waymo taxis entered a closed active construction zone on Route 101 near Burlingame. In another, a Waymo on Highway 280 reportedly failed to comply with a law enforcement vehicle conducting a traffic break. “It’s not good press, but I think the process is reassuring to the public,” said Henriette Cornet, co-director of the University of San Francisco’s Autonomous Vehicles and the City Initiative. “The technology has to learn from all these situations.”

Yes, Henriette, it’s very reassuring to not be anywhere near one of these fucked things that was never necessary and is putting me, my pets, and all the kids on my block in imminent danger. We never asked for this! Get them the fuck out of our streets!

They’re also trying to frighten women into using their service. This is from Waymo’s blog, where they’re also trying to do some bullshit about how the world is just so scary, and we’re just little silly ladies with our heads screwed on all wrong, and Waymo will protect us from the big scary world out there. Threatening us won’t help your case, boys. Sorry, but also not sorry! Go fuck yourselves!

Most women know the unspoken checklist before getting into a car. They consider their surroundings, decide whether to chat or pretend to be on a phone call, and send a quick text to a friend with their live location, just in case. Getting from one place to another is rarely just a matter of distance; it comes with a quiet, constant layer of preparation and mental energy.

Yeah man, you know as a Lady-American I feel way safer locked inside a car that is moving without anyone at the wheel directly into the path of an 18-wheeler, or straight into a valley that just got flooded by unprecedented sea-level rise, or stopping randomly at puddles in the middle of the freeway. That’s definitely what makes me feel safer!

I also don’t buy a single word of their arguments about how they’re “ackchually safer,” because I may not be a statistician, but I recognize bullshit and massaged numbers and heavy qualifiers when I smell them, don’t you?

Looks like bad news for the company running those ugly-ass autonomous cars, which, by the way, aren’t actually autonomous, but being controlled by underpaid kids on the other side of the world, which is just like being autonomous you stupid Luddite fuck, don’t you know anything?

In conclusion, Waymo sucks ass. Take a bus instead.

Justice for KitKat!

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