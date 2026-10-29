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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
4h

But the Cheesecake Factory! And Dans Sullivan!

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

Wait, you're telling me the Pedophile-in-Chief, a convicted rapist, is a sex criminal?!?1?

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