This week, the nasty, years-long saga of gross saggy-balled old men, including our president, diddling children continued with a fresh report from the House Judiciary Committee Democrats about gross old dead guy Jeffrey Epstein.

It is all so very gross. I had to read this report so you don’t have to! Although you probably should, because although it is foul and vile and hair-raising and brings back horrible memories of trashy gropey old perverts leering at all of us back when we were teenagers, it is also all about Donald Trump, the president of these here United States and his filthy activities, allegedly!

“In the final weeks of the campaign, Democrats have sought to make the case that Republican corruption in Washington is costing Americans money and vowed to use their power to investigate the president should they win control of Congress,” said the New York Times in a very short and vague six-paragraph story about the report, which calls for a special counsel and makes a case to pursue criminal charges against Trump.

I should fucking hope they investigate! It’s the fucking least they can do!

On to the report itself, which is titled “We Have Certain Things in Common, Jeffrey: The Case Against Donald Trump Emerging in the Epstein Files and DOJ’s Desperate Efforts to Cover it Up.” This is from page 4!

In total, more than 25 different women — some connected to Epstein and many not — have independently accused Donald Trump of rape, sexual assault, or other sexual misconduct. […] The sheer number of these reports and these demonstrated crimes suggest that most, if not all, of these dozens of women are telling the truth. Even Vice President JD Vance repeatedly stated in 2016 that he believed Donald Trump had committed sexual assault and that he credited the accounts of Trump’s accusers over Trump’s self-serving denials.

Epstein died by suicide (probably) in a prison cell in 2019, but his specter will forever haunt all of the Republican Party, as well as a few members of the Democratic one, and they all deserve it. Since then, however, Donald Trump and all his creepy associates have been pulling out all the stops to muddle, confuse, and muddy these investigations of what amounted to a global human-trafficking ring under the cover of “modeling agencies.” Hey we know someone who had one of those!

“Human trafficking, child abuse, and rape are among the most serious offenses that our law recognizes,” the report continues (page 7).

Government complicity in a cover-up to protect traffickers and rapists is criminal obstruction of justice and an intolerable offense against a free society. Moreover, a President implicated in a sex trafficking operation is a President exposed, constantly vulnerable to blackmail by foreign governments and domestic criminals. The full extent of the President of the United States’ involvement with a criminal sex trafficking ring is, inescapably, of the utmost concern to Congress and the American people.



Yes, having open, brazen sex pests in charge of all manner of things is very bad for the country!

The Awful New Stuff

Okay, gird your loins and take a deep breath, because this report does not pull any punches.

The awful new stuff details former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul, who says Trump raped her in 1993 during a beauty pageant in New York City. The details are a real rough read. A representative of Trump tapped her to go and meet with him, so she did, thinking that he had taken an interest in her. He had, but not in the way she had been hoping for (page 17).

He ushered her into the suite, where upon entering, Trump reportedly grabbed Keul from behind and forcibly raped her; in the process, tearing her dress and causing bleeding and bruising on multiple parts of her body. Keul described the rape as “brutal.” Following the assault, according to Keul’s report, Trump sat her on the edge of the bed, repeated his promises to arrange for a visa and NYU admission, and made her promise she would keep quiet, saying, “[T]he show must go on.”

Keul said that she finished the pageant terrified and in a daze; her passport had been taken from her when she arrived, and she was too frightened to ask for it back before the pageant was over. Months later, Trump reportedly called Keul in Switzerland and reiterated his offer to set her up with a visa and admission to NYU, an offer that she declined.

One of the striking things about reading this is how these powerful, rich men knew exactly what these girls wanted — educations and careers — and how they leveraged those things to trade sex for perceived opportunities. The worst of the worst, really, although we already all knew that; just take a look around! (Page 18.)

Numerous women have come forward to the House Judiciary Committee to explain how Epstein used the promise of an NYU education to lure in and then control his victims. Similarly, the follow-up call to Keul in Switzerland itself matched Epstein’s usual practice. […] Trump and Epstein seemed to share the same playbook for recruiting and abusing women, all the way down to the university they promised admission to and the timing of their follow-up phone calls.

I can’t stop thinking about these young, bright, ambitious, beautiful girls and young women whose only sin was to be born without a trust fund, and whose lives were entirely derailed, and in many cases completely destroyed, by these fuckers, who thought women and girls were theirs to share (page 19) or discard as they saw fit, treating them as though they were literally decorative objects to use.

The report then reminds us of a bunch of gross shit about Epstein and Trump that we already knew but collectively blocked out, like how they would sniff around little kids (page 21).

DOJ documents released pursuant to EFTA include an allegation that in 1994 at Mar-a- Lago, Jeffrey Epstein “introduced [a victim] to Trump saying ‘This is a good one, huh’ and Trump responded ‘Yes.’” The victim was 14 years old at this time.

Allegedly!

Turd Blanche

Oops, sorry, trying to fix that typo.

Todd Blanche, the United States Attorney General who used to be Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has been tossing wrench after wrench into the Epstein investigation — up to and including mistreating his survivors.

In July 2025, then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and one of his senior deputies, Emil Bove — both of whom are former criminal defense lawyers for Donald Trump, come on — released a memorandum stating that DOJ and FBI had determined that “no further disclosure” of the Epstein files would be “appropriate or warranted.”

Blanche interviewed incarcerated Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in July 2025, with some of the relevant exchanges reproduced in the report (page 23), where they talked about that 14-year-old Jane Doe.

TODD BLANCHE: So some of the — I think even someone who testified at trial, but certainly have publicly talked about, was as young as 14 when she was introduced to Mr. Epstein. In — in your mind today, you don’t — you kind of reject that that happened, that you saw that, meaning you don’t recall any obviously under 18 woman coming to give him a massage?

GHISLAINE MAXWELL: Well, I believe you’re talking about Jane, and I’m —

TODD BLANCHE: Yeah.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL: — very happy to address that. I actually don’t think that the testimony is correct. I don’t believe —

TODD BLANCHE: Yeah, look, I don’t —

GHISLAINE MAXWELL: No. No, no, I’m not — I just wanted to tell you how —

TODD BLANCHE: Yeah, yeah, I don’t want to get into —

GHISLAINE MAXWELL: No, no, no, I’m not —

TODD BLANCHE: — he said, she said.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL: — no, no. Absolutely not. I’m not — I don’t want to go there either.

TODD BLANCHE: Yeah, yeah.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL: I’m not going to do that. But I believe that what took place, with a lot of these people, is that there was a slide, right? So there was a zone and I —he did meet her and I did meet her, and I knew that she was a young child and I knew that she was not an adult, because — but I don’t believe he met her ‘til she was 16. So I’m not — I’m not doing a he said, she said, I’m not doing that, because nobody will. That’s not what we’re here for.

TODD BLANCHE: Okay.

“Let’s not talk about individuals,” Blanche added in that same interview, in something that is definitely something that the lawyers of innocent people, who did not use whatever corruption was on hand to steal a major election in order to maintain impunity for being serial child rapists, would say, just before transferring Maxwell to a much cushier facility.

THIS ONE.

Allegedly!

The next several pages of the report include references to:

Testimonials from “Jane Doe 2,” aka Katie Johnson. She says Epstein got pissed off at Trump because Trump was the one to take her virginity, and so, because he was so mad at Trump, went ahead and violently raped her. She was 13 at the time.

Maria Farmer, who was Epstein’s assistant, and her sister Annie Farmer, both of whom were abused by Epstein and who reported them to the FBI in the 1990s — to no avail. (The police report said, in part: “Complainant [Maria Farmer] stated that she is a professional artist and took pictures of her sisters 12 and 16 yrs for her own [personal] Art Work. […] Epstein Stole the photos and Negatives and is believed to have sold the pictures to potential buyers.” The report also said that Epstein requested “pictures of young girls at swimming pools” and threatened Farmer, saying “that if she tells anyone about the photos he will burn her house down.”)

Another pseudonymous “Kate,” who had a documented “relationship” with Donald Trump in 1997 when she was just 20. He was fifty at that time.

DOJ documents about yet another 13-year-old girl who got passed around as “fresh meat,” and slapped around by Donald Trump (again, she says) for laughing about biting his dick.

Testimonials from and about girls and women who were bought and sold.

That’s just a fraction of the many, many people who came forward about this, and what those men (and women) did to them, painting an increasingly stomach-turning picture of a long-running global trafficking and child rape ring that existed in plain sight.

Pages 34-35 lay out more names:

In the beginning to mid-1990s, evidence indicates that Donald Trump and Epstein partied together, engaged in an aggressive rivalry over women, and, at times, sexually assaulted them together. To facilitate this sex trafficking operation, Trump and Epstein, working together with known pedophile John Casablancas, and in conjunction with Paolo Zampolli, recruited young foreign models and women to come to the United States under a thin veneer of legitimacy provided by beauty pageants, all to ensure a steady supply of fresh targets and victims.

And these are the fucking people who have seized the reins of power in the United States. Except for Epstein, of course, because he’s dead, lol.

Enter Melania

The just-mentioned Paolo Zampolli — who until this month was a “Trump envoy” most notable for denying he had the mother of his child deported to gain full custody — popped up earlier in the report (page 11), with a very special connection to Donald Trump’s current wife.

In the 1990s, Zampolli worked as a modeling talent scout and eventually founded his own firm, ID Model Management. Zampolli has long claimed credit for hiring a young Slovenian model named Melania Knauss and sponsoring her immigration to the United States, arranging for her to receive an H-1B visa and setting her up in a New York apartment in 1996. Both Trump and Knauss attended a party he hosted in 1998. This has become the basis for Zampolli saying he introduced Donald and Melania Trump.

However, this is contradicted by other people in Zampolli’s life, including his ex-partner, who say that yes, she lived in a house arranged by Zampolli, but that the person who introduced Melania Knauss to Donald Trump was, of course, Jeffrey Epstein. Melania Trump has denied this, but who knows what goes on in that brain of hers? I assume by now there’s nothing in there other than a low and angry buzz.

The Friendship

When the friendship between Trump and Epstein is laid out in this way, the harms that can be directly traced back to them is thrown into relief.

And it explains so much of what it was like to be a teenaged girl in the 1990s, at least through the lens of popular culture. These people were openly interfering with American culture in order to create permission structures for what they were doing! Just like now (page 36)!

Donald Trump was no casual acquaintance of Jeffrey Epstein’s who knew him by reputation or happenstance “just like everybody” in Palm Beach knew him. By all accounts, Trump and Epstein were inseparable for much of the 1990s. They called each other several times a week; they partied together constantly, either at Mar-a-Lago or at Epstein’s New York townhouse; Epstein attended beauty pageants hosted by Trump and attended Donald Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples. In 1997 and 1999, Epstein and Trump were photographed together at Victoria’s Secret events (run by alleged Epstein co-conspirator Les Wexner). Epstein’s leaked address books contained 14 phone numbers for Donald Trump, including Trump’s direct line as well as Melania’s; there are also many pictures of Donald Trump, Melania, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell socializing together. Trump himself has described their close friendship in exuberant and suggestive terms.

It’s horrific, made even more so by how fucking boring and stupid and vapid Epstein and Trump are, as revealed by their burn books and notes they passed back and forth along with girls and women (page 36):

In a 2002 New York Magazine profile, Trump said “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Just a year later, in 2003, Donald Trump signed a birthday book for Epstein with a note that not only celebrated their friendship but again alluded to their common interests. Donald Trump’s note, contained within an image of a nude young woman, is included in the “friends” section of the book. In it, Trump wrote that “a pal is a wonderful thing,” “we have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” “enigmas never age,” and finally, “and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

I mean, I think every single woman alive knows exactly what kinds of men these are. These are the men who trap women in cars or in elevators, they’re the workplace gropers and breast-brushers, they are the disgusting men who leer after your daughters and offer wine and beer to middle schoolers. We’ve all encountered these gutter men and been harmed by them, whether individually or by the societies they make worse.

And I remember all this from the outside, you know? I remember the coverage, and the emphasis on modeling and traveling. I have friends who were top models, and I have heard for decades about the horrible men, and the negging and outright physical and emotional abuse, and the rapes, and the drugs, and the eating disorders, and the little girls, and the little boys, and how if you tried to speak out about any of this you would just get locked up in a “rehab facility” for “exhaustion” until you learned how to behave or lost your mind or just checked out of the world completely.

And someday I will tell you all the things I heard about on the cross-border human trafficking beat, because it was exactly this, only I didn’t get their names until a few years later because it turns out that if you start inquiring about billionaire trafficking in Tijuana, it’s a fast track to getting followed back to your house in San Diego by people who definitely do not have your best interests in mind, and then other people start showing up places they definitely should not know you are in order to tell you to drop that story!

The next few pages of the report go into the many lies that Trump has told about his relationship with Epstein, from claiming he didn’t know him all that well and that he never took trips on the “Lolita Express” (page 42) to saying he had never met Prince Andrew (who was stripped of his royal status for his association with this exact crowd, lol) and that he has been “100 percent exonerated” so it does not matter in any case (page 47).

And Finally

The final part states that there is more than enough evidence to conclude that many other people, far beyond Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, may have committed crimes against children, which includes United States President Donald Trump (page 51).

To cover up this inconvenient truth, DOJ has actively obstructed the Epstein investigation into any co-conspirators, attempted to prevent the release of the Epstein files, and then released an incomplete and heavily redacted set to the public—all while withholding key information about Trump in the process. As a result, this investigation has given a pass to all the individuals who took part in this decades-long, multibillion-dollar international sex trafficking ring that victimized over 1,000 women and girls.

All those lives, all those young, bright, hopeful lives, casually destroyed by sweaty, leering men with too much money and not enough consequences in their lives.

Allegedly!

Rape doesn’t just tear apart its victims. It shreds families and destroys people who care about the victims. The trauma of it changes people for the rest of their lives.

Those responsible for these crimes must be investigated and prosecuted. In 2003, Congress amended 18 U.S.C. § 3283 to provide: “No statute of limitations that would otherwise preclude prosecution for an offense involving the sexual or physical abuse, or kidnapping, of a child under the age of 18 years shall preclude such prosecution during the life of the child ….” As Maxwell was prosecuted under this statute, so too others could be.

May others be, and soon. Virginia Giuffre, and so many others like her, deserve justice.

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