Collierville Schools board member Keri Leigh Blair booking photo. (Photo credit: Collierville Police Department TN)

For a couple years now, Moms for Liberty has been helping anti-LGBTQ+ bigots get on school boards across the country for the purpose of purging our educational institutions of books, teachers, and other resources that might lead to children … knowing that gay people or trans people exist. Repugnant though they may be, they consider themselves crusaders for moral virtue.

Keri Leigh Blair is one such Mom for Liberty — or she was, up until she resigned from her position on the Collierville Schools Board in Collierville, Tennessee, after being arrested for shoplifting from Target.

Yes. You know how we’ve been hearing endless sobs from the Right (and the vast middle) about the so-called shoplifting epidemic? Well, it turns out that at least one of those calls was coming from inside the house. Police say Blair, who was booked into the Shelby County jail on January 5, was caught shoplifting at Target by not bothering to scan things she took at the self-checkout a total of seven times from November 25 through December 20. In total, she stole $728.61 of merchandise, with items ranging from $63.38 to $140.49.

Given that this is Target we’re talking about, these were likely very large items. It wasn’t like she accidentally didn’t scan a tomato or a lip gloss correctly (It Happened To Me: The CVS Self-Checkout Made Me Cry Over Lip Gloss That Wouldn’t Scan). We’re not talking clothes, because all of their clothes are like, under $30. No, if we’re talking $140 at Target it’s gonna be a whole ass Instant Pot or something like that. Even the fancy Targets that have the in-store Ultas aren’t selling small things over $60 — the most expensive thing I think they have are the Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palettes and those are only $50.

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Blair “ran a conservative campaign supporting parent choice and with criticism of perceived ‘social agendas’ in public education.” Naturally.

Blair’s arrest and disgraceful exit from the Collierville Schools Board comes on the heels, sort of, of the scandal befalling Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, whose husband has been accused of rape by a woman with whom they used to have threesomes.

It’s almost as if these ladies are not quite the paragons of heterosexuality or virtue they have held themselves out to be, and should perhaps just leave the kids alone.

