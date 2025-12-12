Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Two good newses to start off our tabs? That can’t be right! But indeed, it’s the rare Triple No Bill for Tish James (lololol) (BBC) AND the Indiana state Senate declined to fuck its congressional maps all to hell, with a majority of Republicans siding with Democrats on No, Fuck That Shit. (CNN) Well isn’t that something!

Wait, so we didn’t have to kill any of those alleged Venezuelan drug smugglers at all? That’s crazy talk! (Woke Bill Kristol at The Bulwark)

The United States Senate does not care to vote in favor of any “health care” “bills,” thank you. Good luck everybody. (Politico)

So is he dying or what? (Public Notice)

Judge Paula Xinis, who just ordered Kilmar Abrego-Garcia released, is piiiissssed about Bondi et al. lying repeatedly, among other things. Also: God bless Costa Rica. (Ruling)

Oh no, Olivia Nuzzi’s terrible book didn’t even make the New York Times bestseller list, that is very :( (Forbes)

Sounds like Barron Trump is in charge of which violent rapists get pardoned and/or busted out of Romanian jail. This one’s super-duper disgusting! I like the part where Candace Owens says making videos about beating your hoes is how guys have fun, like girls sitting around talking about “Real Housewives.” (Gift link New York Times)

Etienne Rosas, Democratic Socialist running for Congress in Texas, is adorable! (Rosas for Congress)

This school opening up in an ICE facility, for children imprisoned in said ICE facility, sounds grifty and also bad! (The American Prospect)

From the comments. Y’all could have told me about the Italian Monster Garden before I went to Rome!!! (Visit Italy)

These are great: UNESCO’s new additions to the “intangible cultural heritage in urgent need of safeguarding” for 2025. (UNESCO)

This is some good readin’ right here! (Dirt)

What shall you be watching this Saturday eve? Join ZiggyWiggy at 8 p.m. Eastern for Krampus, available for free with ads on Dailymotion. Free with subscription on Peacock and AMC+. $3.99 in the usual places.

