Buenos dias, amigos! We’re a day behind on Kamala’s big California speech. If you haven’t seen it, let’s watch!

Somebody likes a fighter, it’s everybody reading this right now.

Trump judge puts the kibosh on Trump pretending we are war with Venezuela. But hombre’s got a Messican name, so presumably that esta no bueno. (Chris Geidner at Law Dork)

Goddammit, New York Post, that’s a great hed.

There’s a reason Vichy France isn’t remembered fondly, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Bipartisan Trump-Nominee-Confirmin’ Senate Gang need to get their heads out of their asses. (SER at the Play Typer Guy)

Jennifer Granholm all like Hey Mr. President Trump, you wanna cut the ribbon on some factories? But she wasn’t being an idiot about it like Whitmer is being. WHITMER. GIRL WHAT YOU DOING. (Heatmap)

House Ways and Means: What are they doing to repeal the green tax credits in the IRA today? (Heatmap)

House Education: What are they doing to repeal “college”? (David Dayen at The American Prospect)

Elon Musk’s been working remote. Working remote is enough reason for Elon Musk to fire everyone else. But fuck it, the less he’s there, the better. (New York Post)

Oh right he’s working remote because Tesla’s board is like HI, REMEMBER US, WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOUR REPLACEMENT NOW OR DID YOU FORGET WE PAID YOU LITERALLY FIFTY-SIX BILLION DOLLARS (that a judge keeps voiding lol). (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

Happy Mother’s Day, do you want to have Elon or Nick Cannon’s children? (No. No you do not.) (HuffPost)

The Oklahoma ICE (US citizen) raid and how it applies to Qualified Immunity. (Joyce Vance)

Oklahoma’s got a brand new curriculum and it is King Trump Won. (Popular Info)

Utah farmers were like “thank you for the free therapy, federal government, don’t mind if we do!” But then of course the money ran out and instead of continuing the program to save Utah farmers from suiciding, Utah was like fuck them farmers, therapy is for loosers (sic). (Pro Publica)

Beautiful, well-done piece on Iraq’s desertified Mesopotamian marshland. (Fodor’s)

The National Parks Service is already “efficient” to the bone. The fuck are Musk and Trump doing to it (my guess is “Like Peter Tosh said, PRIVATIZE IT.”) (That is not what Peter Tosh said.) (Professor Pamela Herd and Don Moynihan)

