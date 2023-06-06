[Editor's note: I absolutely totally disagree with SER making fun of this dipshit House rep, whose only crime besides being a dipshit and also a terrible person who is bad and wrong about most everything is taking incongressional briefings from an intelligence community official stating the government possesses craft of "non-prosaic" origin. It reminds me a bit of when Wonkette used to assert as FACT that Donald Trump would never win the presidency. SER's not a physicist! HE AIN'T KNOW! However . Despite being the editor, publisher, and owner of this mommyblog and UAP usenet forum, I'm loath to kill posts by my writers for not toeing my belief line. Boy, it's gonna suck when he has to eat crow to Tim Burchett. — RS ]

Fox Mulder has an ally in Congress, and it's Republican House Rep. Tim Burchett.

Burchett is the useless representative from Tennessee whose answer to gun violence is "huh?" After the massacre at Nashville's Covenant School, he boldly declared, "We're not gonna fix it." That's less a political call to action than the glum title of a punk rock album.

So, I guess it's no surprise that this guy believes in UFOs. This isn't a dig at anyone who thinks intelligent alien life exists and yet still willingly visits Earth. I'm just saying that Burchett agrees with you. (I'm personally more of a Scully.)

Here's what Burchett said — out loud and everything — about UFOs on Steve Bannon's podcast. (Bannon does resemble Vincent D'onofrio's bug alien from Men in Black .)

“Tim Burchett says he has never seen a UFO, but he knows they have visited earth before because they are in the Bible.” — Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1685790049

"I've never seen a UFO," he stated, reasonably, before adding, "but they're in the Bible."

Wait, UFOs are in the Bible? Is this like when they added zombies to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice ?

"I mean, read the first chapter of Ezekiel," he said. "It’s the King James version, it’s a translation, but it describes a wheel within a wheel. It describes what you and I would call the classic saucer shape UFO. It’s in the Bible."



sci-fi ufo GIF Giphy

The actual passage:

And I looked, and, behold, a whirlwind came out of the north, a great cloud, and a fire infolding itself, and a brightness was about it, and out of the midst thereof as the colour of amber, out of the midst of the fire.



Also out of the midst thereof came the likeness of four living creatures. And this was their appearance; they had the likeness of a man.



And every one had four faces, and every one had four wings.



And their feet were straight feet; and the sole of their feet was like the sole of a calf's foot: and they sparkled like the colour of burnished brass.Now as I beheld the living creatures, behold one wheel upon the earth by the living creatures, with his four faces.

It goes on like that for a while.

Now as I beheld the living creatures, behold one wheel upon the earth by the living creatures, with his four faces.



The appearance of the wheels and their work was like unto the colour of a beryl: and they four had one likeness: and their appearance and their work was as it were a wheel in the middle of a wheel.

Yes, even in Biblical times, guys were getting drunk in the woods and hallucinating.

The most conventional interpretation of this passage is that Ezekiel is having a vision: The creatures and the wheels are symbols for God's apparent all-seeing omnipresence. It's not a literal close encounter.

Burchett insisted that UFOS are "in hieroglyphics. It’s in, you know, Dark Ages paintings. It’s there." Yes, men have gotten shitfaced and seen "aliens" throughout history.



Earlier this year, Burchett accused the federal government of a "huge cover-up" following an increase in "unidentified aerial phenomena." (The government now uses "UAP" instead of "UFO" so that we'll take this more seriously.) A report from the Office for the Director of National Intelligence concluded more than half of the sightings were "unremarkable" and most were categorized as "balloon-like entities," plastic bags or drones.

Of the 171 remaining reported sightings, some "appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis," according to the report.

Burchett suggested the UAP/UFO coverup goes back to the 1940s and that the government might have "a craft which I believe at some point [...] we have obtained some materials that are not of this world that are being studied by different members of industry I've been told." A former intelligence officer turned whistleblower revealed this to Congress, and while I want to believe, it is not clear how they are determining the material is "non-human" in origin.

He later said in an interview (no, not with Crackpot Digest but News Nation) that he doesn't "trust [the] government, [and] there's an arrogance about it, and I think the American public can handle it."

"America is ready to know," he declared, "and stop with all the shenanigans."

Dare we say that Burchett believes "the truth is out there"?

www.youtube.com

[ Newsweek ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?