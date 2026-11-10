Wonkette

Wonkette

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
1h

Before making a comment, I have twice thought to myself, Skepti's going to like this and double down on the taunt.

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Richard Bober's avatar
Richard Bober
2h

His press conference was dripping with bullshit. Even The Hague is too good for him!! The questions he took were friendly fluff that didn’t ask or confront him with his crimes. Fuck Hegseth and all of Trumps sycophants!

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