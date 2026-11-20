Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

This Saturday’s Wonkette Movie Night is Chef, available for free with ads on YouTube, Pluto TV, and Xumo Play; $3.99 in the usual places. Join your friend ZiggyWiggy and all your other friends at 9 p.m. Eastern!

Evan will be going live with Amanda Marcotte, formerly of Salon (the OG lib website just went out of business!) today at 10 a.m. Eastern. Watch here!

Now your tabs!

White House comms director Oddjob says this video of Trump sleeping through his Axis of Evil Buddy Playdate is him “reading.” Fuck it, sure. (Tiedrich)

Here’s some nice things incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries has done. I don’t think he’s the problem, but I do think Chuck Schumer needs to semi-retire. (The New Republic)

And yet! This lady correct: If somebody doesn’t vote to get Schumer out, don’t be weird fucking bitches about it. (And white supremacist.) (Facebook)

America said FUCK THAT to white supremacy. (But also America is still white supremacist.) (Paul Waldman)

Except Sam Alito obviously, the “Concerned Alumni” who saw a Black person on campus. (Balls and Strikes)

Oh no, you forgot to paid-subscribe to Wonkette!

Here you can give us any amount, one-time, monthly, or annually, through Paypal, credit cards, or Venmo! You should do that so I can give Christmas bonuses to the kids!

YAY!

LOL oh no not hot sexy Democrats as “world’s most popular thing” LOL oh no.

Of course the right-wingers are mad: Rockstar specifically put in its car-violence-robbery game tools to “encourage empathy” LOL :) (IGN)

This is super smart and interesting, give a watch!

For my nerds, the ranked choice voting math behind the felon Democrat who stole the Alaska race for US House for the Republican! (Sam Wang)

Left-YIMBYs are winning the housing argument, and I could not be happier to be a boot stomping on the face of “left” NIMBYs forever :) (The New Republic)

The DOJ bypassed the IRS to give half-million-dollar “settlements” to Trump cronies? You don’t fucking say. (ProPublica)

Judge Stupid. (Politico)

Don’t go to a “crisis pregnancy center” for your ultrasound. Not even once. (USA Today)

Trump’s hand-picked arts panel, which includes an executive assistant he gave $45,000 in cash to for Christmas, isn’t sure his proposed championship golf course in place of the golf course that’s there for everyone right now is quiiiiite right yet for DC. (Gift link Washington Post)

Incoming Texas Gov. Gina Hinojosa unlikely to continue throwing state moneys at Elon Musk, or letting him buy a state park. Isn’t that a shame :) (Status Kuo)

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Buy all the books! Like for instance Stacey Abrams’s Reckless, which we’re reading for Wonkette Book Club December 13!

ETSY FRIENDS! Send me links to your pages (on Etsy and elsewhere) with all the wonderful things you make, so’s I can put them up for Your Artisanal Small Batch Hand-Crafted Wonker-Made Or Sold Ethical Consumer Orgy Friday after Thanksgiving! Please don’t send them to me after like Tuesday, Nov. 24, mama wants a day off too! Rebecca at wonkette dot com!

Enjoy our new merch — Wonkette Kitten PRIDE, Wonkette Chat Noir, and AOC Our Lady of 2028 — on cups, shot glasses, tanks, tees, totes, and stickers! Plus all our old merch too! (Wonkette Bazaar)

And Wonkette San Francisco WONKMEET coming MONDAY, NOV. 30, at the Hyatt Embarcadero! Take the escalator UP to the lobby and then find us in the little area behind the restaurant bar! Drinks and snacks are on us 4:30-7 p.m. when we’ve got a hard out to make our plane home, but the other Wonkers will doubtless be lollygagging around!

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