Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
3h

We had 1000 guests at the bar last night. The need for coffee is real. Questions about the drink go here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 replies
BosGrl's avatar
BosGrl
3hEdited

"U.S. President Donald Trump drew criticism for using the antisemitic term "Shylock" to describe some bankers during remarks on his signature tax-cut and spending legislation that just passed Congress."

https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/trump-criticized-using-antisemitic-shylock-describe-bankers-2025-07-04/

There's no way Trump knows even one character from a Shakespeare play. Someone either used it in his presence or it was written for him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 replies
526 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture