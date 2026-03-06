Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
3h

Questions here.

Reply
Share
46 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2hEdited

It was a beautiful day here in Cleveland, 65 and sunny. I got Xena: Warrior Scooter out and went zipping around, stopped by the Forest Hill Fishing Pond, I think these ducks were annoyed with me. Sorry my feathered friends but you have to share the path!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-224127284?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
9 replies
853 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture