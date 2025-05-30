Wonkette

Matthew Hooper
1h

The golf course opens tomorrow. We’re on a war footing at the country club. Post drink questions here and I’ll answer them someday.

Crip Dyke's avatar
Crip Dyke
1h

My friends, my peeps, my friendly peeps: when you break your arm and can't cook for yourself, you have to be very careful to make sure that you stock up on easy-prep meals.

If not, you risk eventually getting to the point where Apple Jacks from the box and a glass of scotch sounds like a reasonable lunch, all things considered.

