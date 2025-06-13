Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2h

Questions here. Busy out of my mind. Boss is out with walking pneumonia. Prayers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2h

So my rum and raisin cake is gluten free!

It's also raisin free.

And cake free.

OK, ok, it's just rum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
568 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture