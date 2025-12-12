Wonkette

Matthew Hooper
4h

Working tonight. Questions here.

ziggywiggy
3h

In other words... Welcome to Cleveland!

And since I have only been here 6 months, and winter is just getting started I am still loving this. Y'all know me, I become 8 years old when it snows.

It will be snow globe time.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches, with the greatest accumulations across eastern Cuyahoga County, southern Lake County, inland Ashtabula County and much of Geauga County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 7 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult with periods of sharply reduced visibility and snow covered roads due to lake effect snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will favor northern portions of the area closer to Lake Erie late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening, before shifting inland and favoring southern portions of the area away from Lake Erie late Saturday night through Sunday night. Snow rates may reach 1 inch per hour in snow bands Saturday evening and night.

