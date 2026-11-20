A complex limeade with a kick.

Greetings, Wonketeers! I’m Hooper, your bartender. I’m always interested when a local spirits business opens in Ohio and challenges the industry’s big names. Margaret Kerr-Jenner and Emunah Winer out of Columbus recently released a bottle called “Esther.” It’s a Brazilian-style rum that’s way more interesting and approachable than most cachaças I’ve tasted. I decided to craft Brazil’s favorite cocktail with this bottle, and I’m delighted with the result. Let’s make a caipirinha. Here’s the recipe:

Caipirinha 2 ½ oz Esther rum 4 bar spoons white sugar 1 lime Wash the lime under warm water and dry it with a rough towel. Peel the lime, avoiding the white pith, and place the peels in a large rocks glass. Add the sugar and muddle gently. Let rest for 1 minute, until the edges of the peels look wet. Add the juice of the peeled lime and stir until the sugar dissolves. Add the rum and ice and stir again before serving.

The caipirinha is essentially a rustic daiquiri. Where a daiquiri uses simple syrup and lime to build an elegant cocktail, the caipirinha uses violent muddling and raw sugar to craft a very similar drink. According to legend, this cocktail was created in 1918 as a cure for the Spanish influenza. I’m a little dubious about how effective it would be as a medicine, although it is one way to make sure you get your daily dose of Vitamin C. But on balance, I appreciate the caipirinha for what it is — a tasty, tart iteration of the daiquiri, and a national treasure of Brazil. Esther rum is distilled by Piccoto Distilling in Cali, and strongly reminds me of a classic aged cachaça. I can’t think of a better cocktail to put Esther through its paces than the caipirinha.

Cachaça isn’t the most approachable spirit at first taste, but it rapidly grows on you. It’s a Brazilian rum made from raw sugarcane juice, dating back to the 1500s. Cachaças’s stong, tropical funkiness reminds me of Jamaican rum. I’ve used a splash of Leblon cachaça in cocktails as a substitute for Jamaican funk bombs in a pinch. Margaret and Emunah have put together something more interesting and complex than raw cachaça in this bottle. This rum has been aged for at least four years, and I suspect it’s a blend of traditional rum and cachaça-style spirit. When I open a bottle of Esther, the scent reminds me strongly of rustic agricole rhum. But when I taste it, I find a soft honey-nectar note in the middle of the liquor. Margaret and Emunah are positioning this bottle as a tequila-like spirit, and I can see where they’re coming from. The aged rum carries Esther’s barrel flavors forward in a way that reminds me of reposado tequila. But this bottle isn’t a tequila substitute. It tastes like Brazil, not Mexico, and deserves to be appreciated on its own merits.

Before I dive into the recipe, I do want to give props to Margaret and Emunah for bringing this spirit to market. The work these women are bringing to the spirits industry is stunning. It takes serious courage to bring a bottle of funky rum to the Northeast Ohio market, but their skills in the industry make me think they’ll pull it off. I’m pleased as punch to support a woman-owned business in this industry. Margaret runs a Substack dedicated to the spirits industry that’s a deep dive into its marketing; take a look if you’re interested in the nuts and bolts of booze sales.

Let’s talk ingredients:

Nothing makes me happier than a two-ingredient cocktail shot.

Esther Rum: Use this if you can find it. If you can’t, order it. (At a minimum, visit their website; it’s a hoot.) If you can’t get it, an aged cachaca like Novo Fogo will do nicely.

Limes: My issue with the standard caipirinha is the bitter lime pulp. Simply muddling lime slices will give the cocktail an unpleasant, acrid note. I decided to peel the lime first and let the sugar draw out the citrus oil from the peel. It takes a little more time, but the results were worth it. (For the record, this is a very speedy way of making oleosaccharum, a core ingredient in my limoncello.)

Sugar: Demerara sugar would work just as well and would be a touch more rustic. But white sugar is traditional, and probably your best bet.

My home bar is Hemingway’s Underground, the hottest cocktail bar in pretty little Medina, Ohio. I’m behind the stick Wednesday-Saturday, 4-10. Last call’s at midnight. Swing on by, and I’ll make this drink for you… or anything else from our little Happy Hour here at Wonkette. We’ll make it through this together.

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