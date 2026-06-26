Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
3h

Working questions here.

Reply
Share
13 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1hEdited

Anyone else enjoy having random discussions with strangers in the supermarket? I can be shy at times (yeah right) but have no problem striking up a chat in the grocery store.

They sell yellow watermelon, and I see a guy picking out piece, and ask if he has had it before. He said yes, I asked what does it taste like.

His answer, "watermelon"

And we both laughed.

So I got a slice of the yellow watermelon as it was the same price as the red but looked fresher.

It does indeed taste like watermelon.

Reply
Share
31 replies
879 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture