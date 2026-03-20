Wonkette

Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
1h

Questions.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
24m

Kleenex alert.

I got a letter today from my kid. "My kid" is the 6 year old little boy that I was babysitting before I left New York.

Before I left I gave him a stack of stamped, addressed envelopes so he could write to me.

But then his mom told me he was too upset by my leaving to write to me, I thought I would never hear from him again.

I got that first letter today.

He lost his first tooth.

He's started Tae Kwon Do and is now an orange belt.

He got his first video game, Pokemon Legend.

He wants me to write back.

He loves me.

That letter is the best fucking thing ever.

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