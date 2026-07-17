Wonkette

Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
3h

Not busy yet. The choking Mordor-esque haze seems to be discouraging walk ins. Questions here.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Harry says Happy Furriday!

Harry allows me to give him little kisses on top of his head, I mean look at that face, it is irresistible. Cats put up with our bullshit as much as we put up with theirs!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-296351987?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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