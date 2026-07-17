Tastes as good as it looks.

Greetings, Wonketeers! I’m Hooper, your bartender. I’m in the process of packing for and panicking about Tales of the Cocktail, a national bartender’s convention held in New Orleans every year. (So. Many. Parties.) I expect to have many, many things to tell you. This trip wouldn’t be possible without the help of Yr Editrix, so if you aren’t a subscriber to Wonkette, please join in, or at least toss some money into the kitty to help out. Seriously. I couldn’t have done this without her.

Or give us money like this!

Money the paypal way

Before I go, I wanted to bring you a very, very upscale version of a cheap cocktail served on Bourbon Street. Here’s my culinary take on a classic — the Strawberry Daiquiri. Here’s the recipe.

Strawberry Rhubarb Daiquiri 2 oz Planteray Three Star Rum 1 oz rhubarb syrup 1 oz honey syrup ¾ oz lime juice ½ oz strawberry syrup 3-4 small fresh strawberries 2 basil leaves 2 dashes rhubarb bitters Muddle the basil, strawberries, and rum in a shaker tin. Add the remaining ingredients and ice. Shake and double-strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a sliced strawberry. Strawberry Syrup 12-14 fresh strawberries 1 cup sugar 1 cup water Bring all ingredients to a simmer over low heat. Reduce the heat to low and let cook for 20-45 minutes, or until the berries have lost texture and flavor. Strain into a container and keep refrigerated.

This recipe was inspired by a bottle of rhubarb syrup my wife found at a local farmer’s market a few Saturdays ago. Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic flavor pairing, and one I’ve never had time to explore in a cocktail. I’ve muddled strawberries into tequila for a strawberry margarita before. Muddling provided a light, subtle strawberry flavor in the margarita, which was perfect in that application. This time, I wanted a big strawberry bomb in a glass. I decided to use two different techniques to hammer the strawberry flavors home — raw muddled berries and a cooked syrup

I knew in theory that cooked strawberries and raw strawberries provided different flavors. But having the two side by side in the same glass was a revelation. Raw strawberries are tart and vegetal; cooked strawberries are sweet, unctuous, and barely acidic. I can understand why cooked rhubarb and strawberries are natural companions; the rhubarb’s tartness balances the sweetness of cooked strawberries, bringing the fruit back into harmony.

The tartness of the muddled fresh berries made the drink too sour on first taste. I didn’t want to use a sugar syrup when fresh ingredients were on hand; there’s nothing wrong with sugar, but it seemed like a missed opportunity to add more flavor to the drink. Local honey syrup rebalanced the cocktail while keeping us on point with flavors. Berries and honey love each other.

There’s already a lot going on in this glass, but the basil adds an herbaceous finish that just screams summer.

Let’s talk ingredients:

Ingredient shot. They don’t make them like this in NOLA.

Planteray Three Star Rum: This rum is dry and refreshing, with a slight funky Jamaican undertone. It’s a “clear” rum, but it’s made very differently than Bacardi. I’m not a fan of Bacardi overall, but it’s a solid daiquiri ingredient, so use that if you can’t find this gem from Planteray.

Rhubarb Syrup: I bought this ingredient from Sage Lane Syrups, a local business out of Canton, Ohio. Please shop local — order from them or a farmer’s market local to you.

Honey syrup: 1:1 honey to water, heated and stirred until combined. If you add pure honey to a cocktail, it’ll harden up and turn into taffy.

Lime juice: Always fresh.

Strawberry Syrup: This is a thin, simple, homemade strawberry jam; if you wanted to save some for your morning toast after making cocktails, I wouldn’t blame you.

Fresh strawberries and basil: So produce is a little … iffy in America these days. I used strawberries from a market I trust and basil from a plant growing in my backyard. Use caution and good sense. I can’t promise the rum will kill any wigglies.

Rhubarb Bitters: A great addition if you have them — they smooth out the drink wonderfully. Orange bitters will do in a pinch.

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My home bar is Hemingway’s Underground, the hottest cocktail bar in pretty little Medina, Ohio. I’m behind the stick Wednesday-Saturday, 4-10. Last call’s at midnight. Swing on by, and I’ll make a drink for you… or anything else from our little Happy Hour here at Wonkette. We’ll make it through this together.

OPEN THREAD!

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