Go ahead. You know you like it dirty.

Greetings, Wonketeers! I’m Hooper, your bartender. I’ve been writing a lot of fun original cocktails lately. It’s time to circle back and talk about some classics for a while. I wrote about the dirty martini a few years ago; I wasn’t very kind to the drink then. The recipe I was working with seemed fairly bland. Now that I’ve learned more tricks of the trade, I know how to turn the flavor on this country club staple up to 11. Time to make a Filthy Martini. Here’s the recipe:

Filthy Martini

3 oz olive oil infused Tito’s Vodka

¾ oz olive brine

½ oz Cocci Americano

3 pimento-stuffed cocktail olives, plus more for garnish

4-5 whole black peppercorns

2 dashes celery bitters

Add brine, Cocci Americano, olives, peppercorns, and bitters to a cocktail vessel. Lightly muddle the olives and peppercorns. Add vodka and ice. Stir until the outside of the vessel is cold to the touch. Double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an odd number of olives.

Olive Oil Infused Vodka

½ cup olive oil

750ml Tito’s vodka

Pour ½ cup of vodka from the bottle. Add the olive oil to the remaining vodka. Shake well. Store in the freezer overnight. The next day, break the frozen fat cap with a chopstick or stirrer. Strain the vodka out of the bottle through a coffee filter into a clean vessel. Keep refrigerated.

Let’s address the elephant in the room now: This Is Not A Proper Martini. A “proper” martini is top-notch gin, a whisper of dry vermouth, and a pretty garnish. I do like those martinis. But at the modern bar, “martinis” refer to just about anything served in a martini glass. I’ve served dirty martinis, chocolate martinis, apple-tinis, chai martinis, and more in my time behind the stick. Ultimately, a martini is what a customer calls a martini, and I’m not too interested in making a customer unhappy to be “right.”

This briny, savory cocktail is a far cry from a sweet dessert martini. When I’ve made dirty martinis in the past, they’ve followed the same formula as the classic — vodka and olive brine, in the same proportions as gin and vermouth in the classic. This go-around, I decided to boost the olive and savory notes to the max. I’ve fat-washed vodka with olive oil for a Caprese Martini before. This seemed like a terrific place to try the same technique. Muddling olives sounds like a bold new strategy, but it’s how the original dirty martini was crafted in 1901 by John O’Connor. Adding black pepper provided an herbal component that cut through the brine. I did want a whisper of vermouth to help define this as a “martini.” Cocci Americano has enough earthiness to harmonize with the brine and olive properly. I still felt the drink needed more herbaceousness. Rummaging deep in my liquor cabinet, I found some celery bitters I’d previously used as a secret weapon for Bloody Marys. Just a dash or two here brightened the whole drink. The result looks dirty in a way that a brine and vodka cocktail can’t match. Muddling in the olives adds welcome color and depth of flavor to the drink.

Salty, savory cocktails aren’t my thing, but as I worked through the iterations of this recipe, l began to see the charm. On its own, this drink wasn’t my idea of enjoyable. But with food, this martini hits the spot. A dirty martini pairs with a cheese plate, a shrimp cocktail, or a good steak in a way that my usual rum or tequila drinks don’t. Maybe it’s not a “proper” martini anymore, but this dirty martini is unapologetically its own thing and is much better for it.

Let’s talk ingredients:

Ingredient shot. Boscoli is a local olive brine company that’s pretty good and really dirty.

Olive oil-infused vodka: Any vodka is fine, but Tito’s is popular and they’re nice to dogs. Use full-bodied olive oil, like Spanish olive oil, instead of extra virgin olive oil for the infusion.

Olive brine: Use a bottled olive brine instead of brine straight from the jar. It’s more sanitary and provides crisper flavor.

Cocci Americano: This herbal aperitif wine is a kissing cousin to vermouth. It’s slightly earthy and dry, which makes it ideal for a modern martini.

Cocktail olives: When muddling, an olive without stuffing would be ideal. Only use one olive or three for garnishing; an even number is bad luck.

Black peppercorns: A culinary friend suggested rosemary or pickled garlic might work here as well. I’m dubious, but it would be worth the experiment.

Celery bitters: Optional, but a welcome tool to make the olive and brine flavors harmonize.

In summary and conclusion, drink well, drink often, and tip your bartender — donate to Wonkette at the link below!

We aren’t linking to Amazon anymore, because fuck Bezos. Go read The Martini Book: 201 Ways to Mix The Perfect American Cocktail, by Sally Ann Berk. Just in case there are any martini purists left who haven’t blown their stack.

