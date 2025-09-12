Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tecolote's avatar
Tecolote
2h

Usually, Hooper has a non-comment under his column, where you can ask a question. Where is it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

It's official, I am now a registered voter in Cuyahoga County, Ohio!

Another one of those 'yup I am really living in Cleveland' moments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
1127 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture