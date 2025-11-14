Wonkette

Matthew Hooper
3h

Going to work in 20. Questions here.

3h

Blood donation update. 

I DID IT!

Ok so after I donated I may have blacked out a tiny bit and then maybe threw up a little, but the Red Cross still got my blood and I beat the fucking shit out my anxiety dragon. I stuck to my plan, took my anxiety med in the morning and focused on breathing. I walked to the community center where the blood drive was at a very slow pace to not raise my pulse any extra as a high pulse stopped my last attempt. The walk was good to help keep my head clear.

Got to the community center and passed the screening and then gave blood. After the donation was over I held my arm up to stop the bleeding. Then I got really light headed. I told the nurse who then put the bed flat and was asking me questions. I have no idea what she asked me as everything just faded out then faded back in. Then I felt nauseous and it was onto my side to get through that which finally I did. After some juice and rest I was able to leave. Got home and I was super hungry, pigged out on Japanese food and then had a nice solid nap. I still need to write the movie post so I am getting on that now.

It is a most amazing feeling to conquer a fear. Even better if it helps someone else.

I have a little dry erase board in my kitchen, it currently has two quotes:

"Be messy and complicated and afraid and show up anyways."

and:

"Jeet ke aaya!  (I came back victorious!)"

