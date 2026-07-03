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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
10m

Busy questions go.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1hEdited

Love the photos Hooper!

ANNOUNCEMENT:

There will be no Movie Night tomorrow.

BUT

There will be a Matinee, 4pm ET, post goes up at 3pm.

Still keeping with tradition! It's Jaws.

Movieboss is taking Saturday night off, first time in about 4 years.

(I have done a couple partial Saturday nights with people filling in for me, but I have always shown up.)

I will still crave popcorn at about 8:15.

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