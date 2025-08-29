Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
16m

"My home bar, Hemingway’s Underground, is not named after this drink. Nor is the bar named after Ernest Hemingway. The bar is named after the owner’s pet corgi, Hemingway."

The unimportance of being Ernest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Oy!'s avatar
Oy!
11m

Here's a schadenfreude snack to go with your daiquiri 😃 (I detect some wee hurt feelies . . .)

•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•---•

"Melania Trump ‘Doesn’t Have Time’ to Do a Vanity Fair Cover"–https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/melania-trump-vanity-fair-cover-busy.html

"A fashion source familiar with the First Lady’s thinking says she “laughed” at the Vanity Fair request in July and rejected it immediately.

“She doesn’t have time to be sitting in a photo shoot. Her priorities as First Lady are far more important … These people don’t deserve her anyway.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
76 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture