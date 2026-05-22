Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
17m

Fascinating stuff Hooper, nicely written!

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ziggywiggy
9m

Donated blood this morning, my 4th time, I have hit the half gallon mark!

Today they were giving out a beach towel as a gift for donating.

As always there's snacks, 2 grape juice boxes, a sugar cookie and cheese crackers for me. Plus don't tell anyone but I took an extra pack of Lorna Doone cookies from the snack bin and brought it home with me! I'm so naughty.

The rewards for donating are awesome beyond that whole feel good about helping others stuff.

Snacks, swag, and brag.

Oh and maybe help save a life.

I know everyone cannot donate even though you wish you could.

But for those who can please consider it.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/

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