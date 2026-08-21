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Here’s one million words on the economy, does it suck or what? (Also I am pretty sure we all need to buy Treasury bonds?) (Gift link New York Times)

From this Bulwark post, here’s a letter from a Venezuelan family who were here legally, working legally, and decided to self-deport. At their exit interview, they were arrested and have been detained ever since. Their seven-year-old daughter “wants to die.” Jesus Christ now I do too. (XCancel)

Fuck.

Immigration agents’ and Border Patrol’s lawbreaking and criminality particularly of the raping and molesting kind goes back to at least Reagan, but thanks to the particularly vicious lawlessness of Trump II, it’s getting worse and worse. (Forever Wars)

Sure yeah, we’ll all for sure be delighted to change the subject from the diaper nurse to Trump’s beautiful new helipad, it’s so magnificent! ([T]iedrich)

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ABC finally had enough of his shit and sued Trump and his FCC. I like the part Our Liz noted where he specifically tweeted “Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative,” what a jackass idiot. (Our Liz at Public Notice)

Isn’t it fun when Trump lets his pals get out from under $700 million in restitution for their frauds, based on the fiction that they were only prosecuted for “liking Trump”? Bonus new definition of chutzpah: The reality show Chrisleys, since being pardoned means somehow that they never broke the law, are now suing their criminal defense attorneys for $25 million for losing the case whose Trump pardon shows they were innocent all along! (Lisa Needham at Public Notice)

Ten years later, this lawsuit against DeRay Mckesson for not hitting this cop with a rock at a protest is still ongoing. (Balls and Strikes)

South Korean potatoes are “boiling in the ground,” great, less time in the kitchen! (The Guardian)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t even fire a top ally/child molester without fucking it up and being a piece of shit about it. (Link fixed!) (Gift link Miami Herald)

Oh please what did this Black Pearl Harbor Navy hero ever do to get a ship named after him when it could be named after Trump? (CNN)

Cook Political Report is shifting four races, it must be because everybody is so happy with the Republicans and Trump! (Cook Political Report)

From last year, but how the Ancient Aliens guy started the Right’s hard-on against the Smithsonian by accusing it of covering up people fucking dinosaurs and also giants. (The New Republic)

Berkeley Law WILL SEE AI IN HELL. (Berkeley)

Professor Sisyphus! (McSweeney’s)

Of course you want to read Garrett White Bucks (sigh, I was on a plane! only two fuckups that I know of so far) on state fairs! He’s the humanistiest! (White Pages)

This week’s movie! Join ZiggyWiggy Saturday night at 9 Eastern to watch Duck Soup, available for free on the Internet Archive (FF to 9:22); free on Vimeo; $3.99 in the usual places.

Wonkette parties upcoming: SAN FRANCISCO in honor of Fukui, TONIGHT, Fri., Aug. 21, 6-8 or 9 p.m., Hyatt Regency SF (Embarcadero); WINDSOR, MASS, potluck! Find your own place to camp or AirBnB near but not at Paul and Holly’s, Labor Day weekend: “campfires and food and drink (BYO adult stuff) on Saturday and Sunday from noon(ish) to bedtime. For information shoot Holly an email. hollyturner at live dot com”; Atlanta has been postponed to October. SECOND SAN FRANCISCO: Mon., Nov. 30, Embarcardero Hyatt again.

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