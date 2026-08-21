Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Swaning around in the hed gif. More info and a deeper dive (har) into habitat specialization here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/upended-swan-buns

Also there’s a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/c1580f96-db71-4e17-9ee4-ba9a23a65c03?utm_source=share

Have a good weekend!

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
2hEdited

“Civil disobedience is not our problem. Our problem is civil obedience.” - Howard Zinn

Past time to get rowdy.

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