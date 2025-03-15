Anonymous but very cute dog, courtesy of our pall Ed!

Today is March 15 — aka the Ides of March, the anniversary of the assassination of Julius Caesar by a bunch of senators who weren’t too keen on his Dictator-For-Life trip.

As such, your first present for this week is a harkening back to what I believe may be the first time we met Laura Loomer and Jack Posobiec (the Wonkette search function is not terrific!) — back in 2017 when Loomer Loomered the state at a production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in which Caesar was made to look like Trump, claiming that it endorsed “political violence against the Right,” while Posobiec cried out ,“You are all Goebbels! You are all Nazis like Joseph Goebbels!”

It sure is crazy that a significant enough portion of the population saw that and was like “Yes, let’s definitely all listen to these people, they sure know what they are talking about!”

As a palate cleanser, allow me to offer you “Shape Up!” — the Sid Caesar workout video, for those of you who have always wanted the body of Sid Caesar, which I imagine is probably a lot.

In addition to being the Ides of March (which, by the way, just means the middle of March), it is also the anniversary of the day Tsar Nicholas II of Russia abdicated his throne, ending the Romanov Dynasty once and for all. Though not the Romanovs themselves, because even after the whole family was shot, they kept coming back — or at least people claiming to be them did.

Now, most people are most familiar with Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed (falsely) to be Anastasia Romanov — what with the Ingrid Bergman movie and the cartoon musical and the Broadway musical based on the cartoon musical and all. But there were many, many others as well. A fun fact you may not know about me is that I am actually a great collector of books asserting that various people were members of the slain Romanov family that were written before they found all of the bodies.

However, my favorite Romanov impostor was Suzanna Catharina de Graaff (aka Princess Alexandra), who actually pretended to be a secret baby that Alexandra Romanov had before she had Alexei in 1903 when the Tsarina had a hysterical pregnancy. De Graaf claimed that she had to be hidden because she was a girl and the family just couldn’t possibly deal with the shame of another girl baby.and decided to put her up for adoption.

The best part of this, however, is that “Princess Alexandra” was actually accepted by a few fellow Romanov impostors — including Anna Anderson, who was like “Oh yes, I absolutely remember this whole thing happening! This random lady is for sure my long lost sister!”

Suzanna Catherina de Graafe

Now that is something I would watch a cartoon musical about!

