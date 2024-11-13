Aaron Rupar over at Bluesky has a video up and it is making everybody vomit.

Yes, it’s Joe Biden welcoming Donald Trump over to the White House, for “peaceful transition of power” and “norms.”

Reportedly, both Biden and Kamala Harris will attend Trump’s inauguration too.

Surely — surely! — Joe Biden remembers just four years ago, when Trump declined to invite him for tea or write the little note all presidents leave in the stupid desk. He then locked the door to the White House so the Bidens literally got to hug in the cold because Trump had sent home the butlers and fired the chief usher.

This is literally true. He’s a fucking piece of shit.

But Joe Biden has to do “norms.”

Fuck that. Fuck that so hard. You’re not showing you’re the more gracious person, Joe, nobody in the entire universe needs to be told that. Three headed slugs on the third moon of Alpha Centauri know that. (Yes, I don’t know what Alpha Centauri is.) Trump’s people love that about him. They love that he locked you out in the cold. They love that he’s going to shoot Liz Cheney in the face and encampen the journalists and do mass deportation the “bloody” way. These are all things you know already; you told the county about him a thousand times.

Making kissy-kissy with a Nazi doesn’t “turn down the temperature.” It just puts flames on the side of our faces for the 40 percent of us left who still thought you did a good job. We’re fucking drowning, miserable from the threats and promises of what he has in store for the nation but also for us, specifically, and you just normalized him like the New York By God Fuck You Times.

This some fucking bullshit right here.

FUCK.