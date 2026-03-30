Wonkette

Wonkette

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John the Retired Mailman's avatar
John the Retired Mailman
3h

There is some importance with being earnest, I've heard.

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Prometheus59650's avatar
Prometheus59650
3h

Found on the Internet:

"The bigger question is why do people support candidates that constantly shit on them?"

Because "teams."

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