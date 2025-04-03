From Murphy’s Instagram, which is VERY active, which you should be subscribing to for more #OppositionTips

So yesterday was the big day, “Liberation Day,” día de la liberación, where Donald Trump announced that — against the advice of every educated economist on the planet, and for no good reason besides his ass itches, and also he has all these insecurity wounds from childhood about people taking advantage of him and laughing at him — he was going to crash the worldwide economy.

Quick, look at your 401K. LOL, made you cry!

And of course, on top of the regular stupidity of it — because truly, if Vladimir Putin was paying the man to literally destroy the United States and make sure it’s never a global entity to reckon with again, how would that look different from now? — people quickly started discovering the pecular Trumpian stupidity of it. The things that happen because Trump surrounds himself with people as stupid and incompetent as he is, and also likely because they all have the AI Flu, and have sold themselves a bill of goods about how AI can replace literally any human job.

Both these things create the funniest errors!

Ha ha! Donald Trump just tariffed an American military base! Hope those troops aren’t making any God’s Eyes in their spare time to sell on Etsy, because YA TARIFFED!

Ha ha! Donald Trump just tariffed all these remote islands inhabited by zero humans but lots of penguins! Hope those penguins aren’t making any God’s Eyes in their spare time to sell on Etsy, because YA TARIFFED!

Oh and wait until you hear HOW they came up with these tariff percentages, OMG how embarrassing, do these morons literally shit their pants and then ask each other what’s that smell?

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who has emerged as one of the leaders of the opposition to Trump, wants to reframe how we’re thinking about Trump’s idiot tariffs. Yes, it’s entirely possible he’s just fully that stupid. (Well come to think of it, it’s not “possible,” it’s just a simple fact. He is fully that stupid.)

But it’s not just that.

Trump is also following some pretty established authoritarian playbooks to seize and consolidate power, whether he’s doing it by instinct or whether he’s doing it because he has Zoom chats on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays where his Kremlin handlers give him step-by-step instructions on how to implement “Dictator 4 Dummies.”

If we understand Trump’s tariffs not as economic policy, but as part of Trump’s plan to destroy democracy itself, Murphy says, they start to make sense. Also, we can fight back.

Below, the thread Murphy posted last night laying it all out.

OH.

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

Well that changes things, doesn’t it? Kind of frames it together with the attacks on academia and the attacks on lawyers and all the other attacks, all the intimidation games, all the extortion rackets.

Would love to know what those “Dictator 4 Dummies” Zoom chats are like, and what kind of strategies they employ to get Trump to sit still. Because he’s doing a pretty good job following their instructions!

Now go forth and mock, berate, and oppose that fascist motherfucker’s every move, every exhortation, every expulsion of rancid breath, armed with what Senator Murphy has taught ya.

