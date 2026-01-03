Wonkette

User's avatar
Crip Dyke's avatar
Crip Dyke
2h

Remember that Trump has been arguing in court that the constitution cannot limit him in a time of war, and that Venezuelan drug smuggling counts as war.

The courts have not been receptive to this argument.

But whether Trump intended it or not, starting a bombing campaign in Venezuela may make it harder for the courts to resist the admin's arguments that we are not currently at war.

Be aware: a lot of important legal decisions restricting ICE (and think of how little they've been restricted!) and protecting a number of states against martial law are predicated in whole or in part on the US not being at war.

Personally I think Trump is too stupid to think this through, but that he employs ppl who can, and that a major motivation for this bombing is to remove the rights of US residents and citizens under the Alien Enemies Act and other legal provisions permitting greater executive authority during times of war and/or foreign invasion of US territory.

I'm afraid that this bombing will be used in the courts to end individual rights as we know them.

Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

I wonder if Maureen Dowd has regrets…

