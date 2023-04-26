Bless you Harry Belafonte. Bless you. (Gift link Washington Post)

If you have Peacock TV, you can watch The Sit-In, a documentary about Belafonte hosting "The Tonight Show," produced by our friend Joan Walsh!

In Joe Biden's re-election campaign, pollster Simon Rosenberg would rather be him than the other guys. (Substack)Say, has Joe Biden been a good president? Yes! (Vox)That's nice, Bernie is foregoing another presidential run and endorsing Old Handsome Joe right off the bat. You could tell in the debates, he genuinely loves him. (AP)

Yeah I bought that. Don't tell Shy, it's his birthday next month. (Joe Biden store)

How many votes will Kevin McCarthy hold to become speaker get Republicans behind his stupid debt plan? — CNN

How are Republicans trying to entrench minority rule today? — Gift link Jamelle Bouie at the New York Times

Sounds like Davie, Florida, police think it's legal to shoot at people in cars if they're Instacart workers who told you they're at the wrong address and you've boxed them in while they are trying to leave. (WFLA)

Neil Gorsuch's real estate deal is what got Abe Fortas kicked off the Supreme Court. I'm not old enough to remember that, but I am old enough to remember the worst real estate scandal in the history of the world, WHITEWATER. — Lawyers Guns & Money

Iowa judge kicks Devin Nunes in the nards. (Decision)

If y'all happened to read the gutpunchy Washington Post story this week about the terrible Michigan county that fired its health department head to hire a guy who does customer service for an HVAC company instead, this is a delightful profile of a mad retired professor mentioned in the piece who's been showing up to every meeting to shout ANTIFA/Black power fist (in a good way). (MLive)

Montana House Speaker Matt Regier, a douche, canceled the House session yestertoday because all the protesters were mean about him silencing Rep. Zooey Zephyr. (Holly Michels on Twitter)

“#mtpol #mtleg Speaker did not take questions, went into his office and closed the door after” — Holly Michels (@Holly Michels) 1682444737

Texas Ag Commissioner gon' fire all the transes what dress trans. — Texas Tribune

Joe brought green energy jobs to all these red states, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is pretty sure that was Trump. Plus a helpful list of other idiot Republicans saying batshit stupid things about durrrrr. (E&E)

7-Eleven is putting in an EV charging network. Cool. (The Cooldown)

Open a tab for later, this Vanity Fair cover story on Rupert Murdoch and his cow sons is amaaaaaazing (and long) (and you'll like Jerry Hall again, wtf that was so weird).

Respect , Doni Chamberlain, respect . The journalist who's still covering the shitbird "patriots" scaring the bejeezus out of normal people in Shasta County, California, all from her mommyblog recipe hub. — Guardian

