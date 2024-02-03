This is ‘Random Greek Cat’ from our pal Tegrat!

Happy Weekend!

Yesterday morning, Punxsutawney Phil, an immortal 138-year-old magic weather-predicting groundhog, came out of his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob (name of your sex tape) and did not see his shadow — meaning that we will not have six more weeks of winter, even though I haven’t gone through even half of my sweaters yet.

Whaaaaa?



I am pleased to tell you all that your present this week is one of the most thrilling things I have ever seen in my whole entire life. In fact it was actually difficult to tear my face away from it in order to write this up, as literally every single moment was pure gold.

What is it, you ask? It is a singing competition called “Saturday Night Music Machine” that aired on Detroit’s WDIV in 1985 and it is perfect. It’s not like today’s singing competitions where they just stand on a stage doing trills and belting E5s. Oh no! They did whole-ass music videos, which I must say feature some incredible fashion statements that I am absolutely going to steal.

You are welcome!

I am obsessed with every single person on this show now and am specifically determined to find more of La’Suede’s other work.

Talk amongst yourselves!