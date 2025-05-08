Wonkette

Doktor Zoom
4h

Never thought I'd find myself saying that Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo would be a better choice than anyone for anything, but the bar just went that far below ground level.

ziggywiggy
3h

Said goodbye to my eye doctor today. I have been going to him for at least ten years now. Really nice guy, always had great info for me and he gave me a discount during covid. He said I have the beginning of cataracts which is expected at my age, but he said what I have was the best version of cataracts you can have and that it was not anything to worry about till I got older. Goodbye Dr. Vladimir, you were the only one who could pronounce my IRL last name on the first try.

